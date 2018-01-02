I Am Rich is an empty status symbol, but at least the reviews are funny

I Am Rich is one of the most expensive apps on the Play Store.
However, the once-exclusive $500 app is currently free, so I blindly purchased it expecting, well, at the very least something.
But at first glance, there was nothing. It clearly states that the sole purpose of the app is to show off to your friends and watch ads, and closer inspection shows that’s really the only purpose of the app. It’s just a status symbol, similar to the I Am Rich app once found on the App Store.
While the app itself is a waste of time, the real treasure here are the reviewers.
The app won’t actually fix anything in your life, but the level of trolling found here is awesome and kind of hilarious.
