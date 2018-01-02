News
PREVIOUS|

I Am Rich is an empty status symbol, but at least the reviews are funny

Jan 2, 2018

8:02 AM EST

1 comments

I am Rich

I Am Rich is one of the most expensive apps on the Play Store.

However, the once-exclusive $500 app is currently free, so I blindly purchased it expecting, well, at the very least something.

But at first glance, there was nothing. It clearly states that the sole purpose of the app is to show off to your friends and watch ads, and closer inspection shows that’s really the only purpose of the app. It’s just a status symbol, similar to the I Am Rich app once found on the App Store.

While the app itself is a waste of time, the real treasure here are the reviewers.

The app won’t actually fix anything in your life, but the level of trolling found here is awesome and kind of hilarious.

Related Articles

News

Dec 29, 2017

5:04 PM EST

Hundreds of Google Play Store games are reporting TV habits to advertisers

News

Dec 15, 2017

10:40 AM EST

Taylor Swift’s social network app, ‘The Swift Life,’ is now available

News

Dec 19, 2017

4:02 PM EST

Plex aims to be your new music player with Plexamp

Comments

  • Avgvstvs

    Is someone @ Mobile Syrup affiliated with this app? Shameless promotion imho..