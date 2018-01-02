January’s Android security patches are now available for compatible Pixel and Nexus devices

Nexus and Pixel device owners can now install the January security patches for Android.
There are two patches currently available for download; a January 1st, 2018 patch and a January 5th, 2018 patch. Devices that receive the January 5th patch will also receive all of the updates included in the January 1st update.
“This bulletin has two security patch levels so that Android partners have the flexibility to fix a subset of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices more quickly,” reads an excerpt from a January 2nd, 2018 Android Security Bulletin.
The 2016 and 2017 Pixel twins, as well as the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Pixel C are set to receive the January 5th patch.
Both patches include a number of security updates, as well as bug fixes aimed at improving Android’s reliability.
Source: Android Security Bulletin, Pixel/Nexus Security Bulletin
