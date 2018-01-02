News
Microsoft officially retires its Groove Music streaming service

Jan 2, 2018

3:55 PM EST

10 comments

Groove Music users switch to Spotify

Microsoft has retired its Groove Music streaming service across all platforms.

Groove Music, which was a rebranding of Microsoft’s Xbox Music in 2015, was scheduled to shut-down on December 31st.

Users can no longer stream music through any of the Groove app or purchase music from the Microsoft Store. Video playback support has also ended. Radio, Explore and Recommended features of the app have similarly been removed.

Local playback features on the app still remain functional, even after the complete shut down. Moreover, the app still supports streaming via OneDrive, which will allows users to play local files across various devices.

Due to Microsoft’s partnership with Spotify, the company is allowing users to seamlessly migrate their content to the platform.

Spotify is available on Microsoft’s Windows 10 and Xbox One, as well as a wide variety of other platforms.

Source: WindowsCentral 

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    Another Microsoft flop bites the dust. This company has had its fair share of embarrassments in this realm. Anyone remember the Zune? lmao!

    Windows 8
    Windows RT
    Windows Vista
    Nokia acquisition
    Windows phone

    Groove really never had any chance to compete against the other platforms out there. Next they’ll be shuttering the ability to buy movies and TV shows.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      There’s not much Microslop gets right. Other than riding their Office and Windows coattails…maybe the surface hasn’t been one of few wins. Seems I can’t shut down and restart Windows 10 without some big delay while updating yet again.

    • Marshall Davidson

      The Surface actually has been a rare success story for MSFT. A little pricey though

    • Brad Fortin

      Don’t forget Skype.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Skype is still popular and widely used however so I wouldn’t say it’s quite the flop as the rest

    • jplunks

      A software company trying its hand in hardware is a fair bet on itself to find another stream of revenue. I wouldn’t say their hardware has been a total flop. It just birthed a generation of people that likes dumbed down device that aren’t future proof so we can shell and fuel companies ripping off the consumers. But I guess it is really something we deserve in the end.

      MS tablets (iPad)
      Win 8 (Apple and google are now doing this)
      Zune, while not first “FM Radio, wallpaper, supporting different formats etc (iPod) different colours
      MS OS/Nokia tried to bring the office experience (iPhone) … I can go on but the point is MS tried to give people a fresh idea and until its dumb down and expensive people are not going to move towards it

  • KiwiBri

    I tried it a few years ago and it was crap.. Crap selection and crap mobile app.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Yet I seem to remember Windows trying to move you over to it for your mp3 playback. Just another fail by this past it Behemoth.

    • Brad Fortin

      I thought the app was decent, at least on Windows and Windows Phone, but agreed about selection.

  • Brad Fortin

    Oh good, one music service that’s never been profitable is moving all its subscribers over to another music service that’s never been profitable. I’m sure nothing can go wrong here.