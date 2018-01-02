OxygenOS Open Beta 3 adds Face Unlock functionality to OnePlus 3

OnePlus 5 users can now check out the 5T’s Face Unlock feature on their older device. That is, as long as they’re willing to brave using beta software.
Over the weekend, OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta 3 to OnePlus 5 users. The beta adds, among other things, Face Unlock.
While not as sophisticated and secure as the iPhone’s Face ID feature, Face Unlock is very fast at unlocking the 5T. In fact, the quickness of the feature was widely praised by a variety of publications, including MobileSyrup.
Besides Face Unlock, OxygenOS Open Beta 3 also includes Google’s December Android security patch, as well as what OnePlus is describing as vibration optimizations and general bug fixes and improvements.
To install the beta on their device, OnePlus 5 users will need to join the company’s Open Beta program. Instructions on how to flash the OnePlus 5 with the beta can be found on the company’s website. As usual, OnePlus warns that the beta could be buggy and unstable.
For those that would rather wait for an official release, it’s likely OnePlus will release Android Oreo, which the company has been testing with these open betas, to the OP5 sometime later this month.
Source: OnePlus (1), (2) Via: XDA Developers
Comments