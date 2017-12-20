PlayStation 4 titles up to 50 percent off during Sony’s Holiday Sale

Tis the season of holiday sales. Joining in on the fun is Sony, which just launched its latest PlayStation Store seasonal sale.
The company has discounted a variety of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles up to 50 percent off.
This week’s offers end on Tuesday, December 26th at 8AM PT.
As usual, PlayStation Plus subscribers get an additional 10 percent off on every game.
Below are just some of the more interesting deals I spotted.
- Abzu — down 50 percent to $9.99
- Dragon Age Inquisition DLC Bundle — down 75 percent to $9.99
- Call of Duty: WWII — down 25 percent to $59.99
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider — down 33 percent to $26.79
- Fallout 4: down 25 percent to $29.99
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — down 20 percent to $31.99
- Grand Theft Auto V — down 50 percent to $34.99
- I am Bread — down 70 percent to $3.89
- Inside: down 50 percent 13.49
- Life is Strange Complete Season: down 80 percent to $3.99
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain — down 20 percent to $21.59
- Nidhogg 2 — down 15 percent to $16.99
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition — down 40 percent to $47.99
- SteamWorld Dig 2 — down 25 percent to $20.24
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition — down 75 percent to $9.99
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — down 40 percent to $47.99
If you spot any other compelling deals, make sure to share them in the comment section.
Source: PlayStation Store
Comments