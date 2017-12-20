Deals
PREVIOUS

PlayStation 4 titles up to 50 percent off during Sony’s Holiday Sale

Dec 20, 2017

9:01 AM EST

0 comments

PlayStation 4

Tis the season of holiday sales. Joining in on the fun is Sony, which just launched its latest PlayStation Store seasonal sale.

The company has discounted a variety of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles up to 50 percent off.

This week’s offers end on Tuesday, December 26th at 8AM PT.

As usual, PlayStation Plus subscribers get an additional 10 percent off on every game.

Below are just some of the more interesting deals I spotted.

If you spot any other compelling deals, make sure to share them in the comment section.

Source: PlayStation Store

Related Articles

Deals

Dec 15, 2017

7:09 PM EST

Get Canadian-developed game Company of Heroes 2 for free this weekend

Deals

Dec 15, 2017

4:11 PM EST

Best Buy Canada goes live with ‘Boxing Day’ tech deals

Deals

Dec 15, 2017

12:00 PM EST

Pay What You Want for 5 Project Management Courses

Deals

Dec 15, 2017

10:43 AM EST

SNES Classic is now in stock at Walmart in Canada

Comments