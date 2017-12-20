Best Buy Canada will sell the SNES Classic Edition this afternoon

Best Buy Canada has announced that it will be selling the SNES Classic Edition later this afternoon.
Limited quantity of Super NES will be available online only @ approximately 1pm PST today. No rainchecks
— RZ Gamers Club (@BBYC_GamersClub) December 20, 2017
The electronics retailer says that “limited quantities” of Nintendo’s $99 CAD miniature retro console will go live on BestBuy.ca at 1pm PT/4pm ET. You’ll be able to buy the SNES Classic here once it goes live.
It’s a good idea to log in to your BestBuy.ca account (or create a new one) beforehand to ensure a smoother checkout process. Being signed in and confirming that your payment and shipping information are up to date in advance can save precious time when trying to buy the SNES Classic, given its tendency to sell out in mere minutes.
Since releasing on September 29th, the system has been highly sought after by consumers, offering an affordable way to emulate 21 classic Super Nintendo Entertainment System titles, including Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Final Fantasy III, Donkey Kong Country, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting and the never-before-released Star Fox II.
For more on the SNES Classic, check out MobileSyrup‘s full review of the system.
