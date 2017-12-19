Apple could have plans to release new AirPods in 2018, says report

AirPods may look weird to some, but they’re some of the best wireless earbuds out there (I’d also argue that all wireless earbuds are rather strange looking).
According to Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, an Apple analyst often cited when it comes to rumours and reports, Apple will reportedly offer a new version of AirPods in the second half of 2018. The news, originally spotted by Apple Insider, reports that Kuo expects the earbuds to feature smaller components and a higher price tag.
In Canada, Apple’s AirPods, which are reportedly difficult to find this holiday season, sell for $219 CAD. Kuo also expects AirPod shipments in 2018 to double to 28 million units now that Apple has solved production issue related to the wireless earbuds.
It’s unclear exactly what other features will be added to the new version of Apple’s AirPods. It’s possible that Apple could shorten the stem that encloses wireless headphone’s microphone. The AirPods case will also likely be compatible with wireless charging. It’s possible Apple could offer the headphones in new colours as well.
Earlier this year, Apple released a new AirPods charging case that’s capable of being wirelessly charged.
Source: Apple Insider Via: Mashable
