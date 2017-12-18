News
Good luck finding Apple’s AirPods this holiday season

Dec 18, 2017

12:54 PM EST

14 comments

AirPods

If you’re just starting your holiday shopping now and have Apple’s AirPods on your list, you’re about to be disappointed.

According to MacRumors and 9to5Mac, Apple’s Siri-enabled Bluetooth earbuds are out of stock at most of Apple’s online and retail stores around the world, with even major big box retailers like Best Buy also being sold out of the headphones. That said, at the time of publishing this story, Best Buy still has a few AirPods in stock online and so does Apple’s online store, though shipping dates are listed as early January.

As always, there are other wireless earbuds on the market, including the new version of Samsung’s Gear IconX earbuds (we’ll have a review soon) and even Google’s lacklustre Pixel Buds — though both headphones lack the ability to instantly connect to Apple’s line of smartphones because they lack the AirPods’ innovative W1 Chip. It’s worth noting that this tech has since been featured in a number of Beats headphones, including the the Solo 3 headphones.

Apple experienced similar AirPods supply shortages leading into the holiday season last year, though this year it’s believed the issue is due to supply problems and not technical hurdles.

While Apple’s AirPods were the butt of many jokes when they were first revealed, they’ve proven to be solid, surprisingly popular wireless earbuds. For the last few weeks, I’ve been counting the number of pairs of AirPods I see when walking to the MobileSyrup office every morning. Each day, I encounter at least five to eight people using Apple’s still somewhat strange-looking wireless earbuds.

For more information on Apple’s AirPods, check out the comprehensive review I put together last year.

Source: MacRumors, 9to5Mac Via: Engadget 

Comments

  • Dimitri

    While they are in demand. Do not forget that Carriers and Apple had a deal on Black Friday get a iphone 7 and get free airpods for free. So that also pushed more to get those too. Also the amount of people that lose one or both and have to get them replaced or have issues causes the stores and warehouse to have low stock.

    No doubt that many want it but also factor in everything else which causes it to be low in stock or out of stock too.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Very true and actually beyond one or two people, I’ve never seen anyone using these things. They are just more overpriced garbage from Apple that sound no better or different than the wired headpieces that came with their iPhones.

    • John Lofwire

      Want them? amazon have them and can deliver them tomorow to you..

    • Brad Fortin

      Do not forget that Carriers and Apple had a deal on Black Friday get a iphone 7 and get free airpods for free

      Really? I didn’t see any of the Big 3 have this deal, and neither did my local big box stores like Best Buy or Walmart. Was this a regional offer?

  • Nundo

    Untrue…

    I purchased my airpods on Friday without any issues walking into Best Buy. I just purchased another pair as a gift at the same Best Buy location without hassle. Restocking happens more frequently during the holiday season. All you have to do is keep checking

    • John Lofwire

      Agreed this is probably paid by apple news to create a hype.

  • craijiji

    Just went on the Apple site, available at 6/7 stores within a 50 km radius of me. So disappointing.

    • Again, it depends on where you’re located geographically. Amazon had 5 in stock the last I checked and all the Best Buys near me are sold out.

  • John Lofwire

    just checked on amazon and i can have them delivered tomorow if i want.
    more Apple paid for propaganda to create an hype.

    • Stock, as you likely already know, would depend on where you are geographically. Generally, they’re sold out in most locations. If you happen to live in a city where stock is abundant, kudos to you.

    • John Lofwire

      Just gone check bestbuy they have it.

      Walmart they have it.

      I could continue on and on.

      they are easy to get.

      Amazon deliver worldwide btw so its do not matter where you are.

    • Nundo

      Patrick … This article made me LOL because it reeks

    • Thomas Laskowski

      Didn’t Apple just ‘buy’ the company because of supplies issues for the laser faceID? That is controlling same parts/ tech for other companies. snApple. I use an old Nexus 6. The whole phone cost me 200$. It has a headphone jack 🙂

  • Zee

    It’s getting hot in here!!!