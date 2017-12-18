News
PREVIOUS|

Facebook is cracking down on spammy ‘engagement bait’ posts

Dec 18, 2017

8:02 AM EST

2 comments

Facebook app

You’ve likely seen it before: a Facebook post that says “LIKE this if you’re a Scorpio” or “SHARE this with ten friends to win a free convertible!”

Facebook engagement bait examples

These posts, which Facebook refers to as ‘engagement bait,’ are created specifically to goad users into interacting with them. As a result, Facebook says that many users have reached out to express their dislike for the abundance of these spammy posts.

In response, Facebook has announced that it has reviewed and categorized “hundreds of thousands” of these kinds of posts to create a machine learning model that can detected different types of engagement bait. Facebook identifies several types of engagement bait, including those that bait for likes, shares, comments, tags and votes. Facebook says that posts that fall into any of these categories will show up less frequently in News Feed.

Facebook engagement bait examples

Facebook clarified that posts that aren’t considered bait include asking for help, advice, or recommendations for causes like raising money for charity or seeking travel tips. “We want to reduce the spread of content that is spammy, sensational, or misleading in order to promote more meaningful and authentic conversations on Facebook,” the company wrote in a blog post.

As well, Facebook says that Pages that continue to use engagement bait will be demoted, starting in the coming weeks. Facebook says it is giving publishers some time to “adapt and avoid inadvertently using engagement bait in their posts.”

Source: Facebook

Related Articles

Business

Feb 23, 2017

9:01 PM EST

CRTC teams up with New Zealand regulator to fight electronic spam

Business

Dec 14, 2017

12:00 PM EST

Facebook works with Canadian non-profit to mitigate the spread of false news

News

Mar 9, 2017

4:13 PM EST

CRTC fines Toronto area man $15,000 for violating Canada’s Anti-Spam Legislation

News

Dec 13, 2017

12:00 PM EST

Number of Facebook Messenger conversations doubled in 2017

Comments

  • Devhux

    If this stops the free vacations or free car scams if you like & share posts, I’m all for it

  • XY

    how about they stop the spam posts of “I had 9 answers right, how many can you get right?” or “Which actor are you most likely like?”.