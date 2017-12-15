Microsoft launches Xbox One year-in-review site that tracks your most-played games

Microsoft has launched a year-in-review website that tracks players’ notable Xbox One gaming accomplishments, as well as other statistics accrued over 2017.
Navigating to the site allows players to look up their Gamertag in order to view their most-played games, total number of achievements, the amount of Gamerscore they’ve earned over the course of 2017, and their top played gaming genres by hour.
The site also tracks achievements earned, hours played (this is the worst stat since I really don’t want to know how long I’ve played a game), and a variety of other smaller statistics. The dates tracked range from January 1st to October 31st 2017.
This means that somewhat recently released games like Call of Duty: WWII aren’t included in the stats since the game dropped in November.
Still, being able to look back at all the titles you’ve played over the course of a year certainly is interesting (apparently I played a lot of Destiny 2).
