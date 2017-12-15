News
PREVIOUS

Microsoft launches Xbox One year-in-review site that tracks your most-played games

Dec 15, 2017

2:40 PM EST

0 comments

Xbox One X

Microsoft has launched a year-in-review website that tracks players’ notable Xbox One gaming accomplishments, as well as other statistics accrued over 2017.

Navigating to the site allows players to look up their Gamertag in order to view their most-played games, total number of achievements, the amount of Gamerscore they’ve earned over the course of 2017, and their top played gaming genres by hour.

Xbox One year-in-review

The site also tracks achievements earned, hours played (this is the worst stat since I really don’t want to know how long I’ve played a game), and a variety of other smaller statistics. The dates tracked range from January 1st to October 31st 2017.

This means that somewhat recently released games like Call of Duty: WWII aren’t included in the stats since the game dropped in November.

Still, being able to look back at all the titles you’ve played over the course of a year certainly is interesting (apparently I played a lot of Destiny 2).

Related Articles

News

Dec 12, 2017

1:23 PM EST

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a new RPG coming to mobile in 2018

News

Dec 14, 2017

8:04 PM EST

Pokémon Crystal is coming to the Nintendo eShop on January 26

News

Dec 15, 2017

11:28 AM EST

Microsoft adds party chat to Xbox Android and iOS apps

News

Dec 14, 2017

12:52 PM EST

Rare explains how Xbox One pirate adventure Seas of Thieves’ progression system works

Comments