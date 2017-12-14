Business
PREVIOUS|

U.S. FCC dismantles Obama-era net neutrality protections in 3-2 vote

Net neutrality is officially dead in the U.S., sort of

Dec 14, 2017

1:37 PM EST

1 comments

In an historic vote, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted to repeal Obama-era net neutrality protections.

The vote fell along party lines, with the two Republican commissioners voting in favour of repeal and the two Democratic commissioners voting against repeal. The tie-breaking vote was cast by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

The FCC voted on repealing America’s existing net neutrality protections roughly three weeks after Pai released his formal proposal.

Under the new rules, internet service providers have very few restrictions. They will be allowed to restrict content and throttle speeds, with the single caveat being that they need to publicly disclose their actions.

However, the American fight for net neutrality isn’t technically over just yet.

For instance, Jay Inslee, governor of Washington, delivered a media conference on December 13th, 2017 saying that the state will establish its own net neutrality protections.

In a tweet, Inslee said that the state will “stand up for innovation, stand up for consumer, and protect an open internet.”

Inslee’s comments notwithstanding, the true consequences of the FCC’s decision today will be visible in the days, months and years to come.

Related Articles

Business

Dec 14, 2017

10:47 AM EST

U.S. Federal Communications Commission releases video in advance of today’s net neutrality vote

News

Jun 7, 2017

2:39 PM EST

FCC Chairman promotes hands-off regulation at Canadian Telecom Summit

News

Dec 6, 2017

3:20 PM EST

Shaw argues in favour of internet service providers blocking copyright-infringing sites

News

Dec 14, 2017

7:01 AM EST

CanCon Podcast Ep. 97: Canada’s Fight for Net Neutrality

Comments

  • John Lofwire

    As long as you are informed upfront.
    Nothing bad as you can always choose a more open and less restrictive providers.