Canadians prefer physical stores rather than shopping online, says study

Canadians prefer brick and mortar stores compared to online shopping, according to a report by Angus Reid Institute.
The information gathered indicates that 74 percent of Canadians would rather shop at physical stores rather than online if given the choice. The numbers are in favour of physical stores across the board, with the study going so far as to state that even Canadians in the 18 to 34 age range prefer to shop in physical stores.
The study also found that entertainment products are what Canadians primarily shop for online. The results show that 60 percent of books, movies, music and video games are purchased online by Canadians. In terms of groceries and food, 95 percent of Canadians would rather purchase those items from a physical store.
The Angus Reid Institute also found that 65 percent of Canadians who shop weekly prefer online purchases. Furthermore, those who browse and buy online fall into the 25 to 34 age range.
That said, the study also shows that 65 percent of Canadians believe that they’ll do more online shopping in the next year or two, even those ages 65 and up.
The Angus Reid Institute attained its research by conducting an online survey that took place from October 24th to October 27th.
When it comes to methodology, 1,504 Canadian members of the Angus Reid Forum took part in the online survey.
