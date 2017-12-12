News
PREVIOUS|

Canadians prefer physical stores rather than shopping online, says study

Dec 12, 2017

8:06 AM EST

19 comments

online shopping, had holding credit card with Mac in front

Canadians prefer brick and mortar stores compared to online shopping, according to a report by Angus Reid Institute.

The information gathered indicates that 74 percent of Canadians would rather shop at physical stores rather than online if given the choice. The numbers are in favour of physical stores across the board, with the study going so far as to state that even Canadians in the 18 to 34 age range prefer to shop in physical stores.

The study also found that entertainment products are what Canadians primarily shop for online. The results show that 60 percent of books, movies, music and video games are purchased online by Canadians. In terms of groceries and food, 95 percent of Canadians would rather purchase those items from a physical store.

The Angus Reid Institute also found that 65 percent of Canadians who shop weekly prefer online purchases. Furthermore, those who browse and buy online fall into the 25 to 34 age range.

That said, the study also shows that 65 percent of Canadians believe that they’ll do more online shopping in the next year or two, even those ages 65 and up.

The Angus Reid Institute attained its research by conducting an online survey that took place from October 24th to October 27th.

When it comes to methodology, 1,504 Canadian members of the Angus Reid Forum took part in the online survey.

You can find the full report here.

Image Credit: Pexel Ports 

Source: Angus Reid Institute 

Related Articles

News

Oct 25, 2016

7:26 AM EST

Shopping report highlights difficulties with checking out over mobile

News

Jul 20, 2016

9:56 PM EST

Walmart Canada launches digital shopping assistant for iOS and Android

Business

Nov 9, 2017

4:13 PM EST

Nearly half of Canadians to do most of their shopping online this holiday, says survey

Comments

  • Anonymous Agent

    Yep I prefer shopping at an actual store because when I hand over cash I want to walk away with my item in hand. I’ve bought things online a few times and didn’t have a good experience. Either item didn’t arrive on time as promised or item didn’t arrive at all. Or item when arrived wasn’t what I bought and was a fake Chinese knock off. For anything over $100 bucks I much prefer buying it directly from a real store to make sure my money is safe.

    • John Lofwire

      Been using Amazon for years.

      Items always on time.
      Always what i ordered for.

      At a much lower price than in store.

      So its okay if you prefere to pay more and get less.

      I even got a 4k LG oled TV and saved over 1000$ on it and even more than 1000$ because shipping was free ( 3 days shipping ) Last time i got a TV a Samsung one from a physical store they took 1 week to deliver it and made me pay for delivery.

      Online is like real life if you go to a shaddy store you wont get good result 😉

    • Anonymous Agent

      Sorry I’ve used Amazon. Worse service of all time. They promised 3-4 days for shipping. Item arrived a month and a half later. After complaining to them the whole time. They refunded me because of my frustration. Would never use Amazon ever again. Worse service and very bad shipping that takes way to long.

    • John Lofwire

      Nice lie.

      Only single time an item was late ( tracking stuck in toronto ) i contacted them and 5 min later they sent me a new one with free 1 day shipping and i received it the next day.

      I order easily 10 to 20 times a month on amazon.

      Nice try.

    • Anonymous Agent

      Yep it’s true. I ordered a package of screen protectors for a Fossil Q Founder watch. And was coming from US. But tracking said it was sitting stuck somewhere in California for over a month and a half. Then after a few days left and I received it.

    • John Lofwire

      What i say is a lie is the response and time amazon took to reinburse you thats the lie.

      I do not say its impossible for a problem to happen i say its very rare ( out of hundreds orders its happened 1 time for me ) and amazon customer service are very very fast.

      I do mostly purchase stuff indicated as prime and the only time i had a small issue its was not prime but they still fixed it in 10 min after i started my chat with them and just canceled the old order and remade one with free 1 day shipping.

      Maybe your package was blocked at custom thats also a possibility but even then if you ask for a refund they do it right away or at worst 24 hours after ( as they will also try to contact the seller )

      Just this month i ordered easily 30 items for holyday gift and they all arrived on time or 1 day before ( 2 day shipping but you receive it in 1 day lol )

      You should not judge Amazon based on 1 order its quite not representative of the quality of its service.

    • Anonymous Agent

      Best buy is free shipping with 2 day shipping. Walmart is free shipping for TV’s as well with 2 day shipping. But if you buy a TV at the store you get it right away that day no need to wait for shipping at all. And shipping a large TV with UPS is very risky of them breaking it. I much prefer buy a large TV at the store this way I make sure it doesn’t get broken.

    • John Lofwire

      They where all 1000$ more for the same model.

      My last tv i got from bestbuy and they took 1 week to deliver.

      Yes a 65 inch tv fit so well in a car you make lots of sens.

      you are a liar nothing more nothing less.

    • Anonymous Agent

      Dude your a @oron. Best Buy will deliver from the store that day for free with their trucks they have a the store for any large items and bring it to your house right away for free if TV won’t fit in your small car. I’ve done it plenty of times for my 75 inch Sony Android TV. And they took it out of the box and set it all up for free that same day. Stop being such an !diot lmao and best buy do have great sales in store that even beat online websites. And they’ll match any website price plus give 10% discount on top.

    • John Lofwire

      Even if you are right and they now do thing correctly ( my samsung tv was purchased 4 years ago and at that time its was 1 week delivery time ) its was still 1000$ more for the same model.

      I even got the extended warranty for free so i am covered for 4 years.

      You are the !diot and i will simply block you like i do Apple troll.

  • I’m quite surprised that the age range of 18-34 prefers physical stores. I sadly fall into that category (33), but I couldn’t imagine shopping at a physical store if online is an option. I’m also not impatient and with a “gimme gimme” attitude that we as millennials are known for, so maybe that plays a role? With Amazon’s one-day turnaround, I can wait under 24 hours for something to be delivered.

    But then again, past polls and studies have shown that businesses who fail to create or maintain an online presence often go bankrupt, so it’s really difficult which to believe anyway.

  • Jason

    Shopping online will always be cheaper but sometimes saving $10 its just easier to go to a store and have it in hand rather than wait a week for shipping. Also “The results show that 60 percent of books, movies,
    music and video games are purchased online” I know books win because Chapters can have the same book in store and online, and online will be $20 cheaper, movies win because big stores like Best Buy, Walmart, etc only get a limited number in store while going online usually gives a launch week sale plus they have an abundant supply, and video games well no one likes what EB has become.

  • John Lofwire

    I would prefere physical stores if they had same price as online one.

    As its not the case i prefere online one.

  • Marshall Davidson

    I sincerely doubt this poll given the rising popularity of online shopping the past several years. I mean who really wants to battle the mall crowds at this time of year especially and where there are better deals to be had online for the most part.
    The only thing I may go to a store for now is to purchase clothing but everything else I’ll buy online.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      >better deals to be had online

      Not always. Amazon sometimes spike the prices because of their dynamic pricing, Walmart’s online prices are higher, you can see that since thet also list the in-store pricing.

    • John Lofwire

      i always double check several stores when buying something pricy and every time its easily 10-20% higher priced than at amazon…

  • purdy44

    I like to physically touch and try out an item before I purchase it. So in that regard, I appreciate retail stores. When it comes down to buying the item however, I will then go online and find the cheapest price and purchase it online.

    • John Lofwire

      I do exactly the same thing lol.

  • Stuntman06

    I need a physical store when buying clothing. I need to try them on to ensure they are comfortable while I’m wearing them. I cannot tell how comfortable any type of clothing are online.