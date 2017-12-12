News
PREVIOUS|

Interac forecasts 25 million debit transactions on December 22

Dec 12, 2017

7:03 AM EST

2 comments

Interac

Interac believes December 22nd will be 2017’s busiest shopping day. This data comes from a retrospective look at information gathered from December 2016.

According to Interac, Canadians made over 24 million transactions and spent $1.2 billion on Friday, December 23rd, 2016, which beats the year’s previous total by 19 percent.

Interac projects there will be 25 million debit transactions on Friday, December 22nd this year, meaning that Canadians will likely spend more than 1.2 billion on Christmas gifts.

Hill + Knowlton Strategies conducted an online survey of Canadians who were 18 years and older. The survey started on October 27th and went until November 1st.

According to Interac’s survey, Canadians used ‘Interac Flash,’ a contactless way of paying with one’s banking information, 1.5 billion times in 2017 which is 80 per cent more than last year.

The survey also looked at how much Canadians want to spend, if Canadian plan on going into the red and how much Canadians love lists.

Related Articles

News

Apr 11, 2017

1:57 PM EST

Interac says there was a record 158 million e-transfers in 2016 and most were mobile

News

May 31, 2017

1:18 PM EST

Android Pay will support select Interac debit cards starting June 5th

News

Jun 30, 2017

11:22 AM EST

Interac says its e-Transfer service is back online [Update]

Comments

  • Garrett Cooper

    I’ll be in Mexico, have fun peeps!

  • Ipse

    “Hi honey, I did find that 30 carat diamond you asked for, but I deposited 100$ in your checking account “”For everything else…there is Interac.”