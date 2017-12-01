Contest: Win a Bell Google Pixel 2!

Are you looking for a new phone this holiday but don’t feel like spending the money? Let us help you out!
Interested in the Google Pixel 2? Well, we have one to giveaway from our friends at Bell!
The Pixel 2 features a 5-inch AMOLED display, powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset with an Adreno 540 GPU and octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 2,700mA battery, IP67 water and dust resistant, 12.2-megapixel camera, and Android 8.0 Oreo.
This contest starts today and ends on December 15th (just in time to ship it to you for the holiday season).
Comments