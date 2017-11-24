Deals
Freedom Mobile offers up to $450 in MyTab savings for Black Friday

Nov 24, 2017

12:01 AM EST

10 comments

Freedom Mobile

Following its ‘early Black Friday’ deals, Freedom Mobile has launched new offers for Black Friday that provide up to $450 in savings on flagship smartphones, when purchased on Big Gig plans with MyTab.

Here are the deals:

  • The 128GB Pixel 2 is $0 down with a $25 MyTab Boost payment on $50 and above plans. The 128GB Pixel 2 is $1,030 outright, but with the current promo, it’s only $600 over two years [savings of $430]
  • The LG V30 is $0 down with a $25 MyTab Boost payment on $50 and above plans. The LG V30 is $1,000 outright, but with the current promo it’s only $600 over two years [savings of $400].
  • The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is $50 down with a $25 MyTab Boost payment on $50 and above plans. The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is $1,100 outright, but with the current promo it’s only $650, over two years [savings of $450].

Additionally, Freedom is continuing to offer the up to $200 credit for activating a BYOD line, and a permanent $5 per month credit for activating and remaining on the Home 25 or Home 30 plan.

Freedom Mobile states that these Black Friday promos run from November 24th to 26th.

Freedom also recently announced that it will carry iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and will be offering these for $0 on Big Gig plans [pre-orders are also live today].

Source: Freedom Mobile

Comments

  • Anna I.

    I got the S8 with freedom and it worked maybe 20% of the time I was with them. Freedom has terrible service, customer service and I wouldn’t recommend them to my worst enemy.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      The latest update (QJ4) has resolved some issues. Users of other carriers experienced the same CSFB issues on their S8/S8+ devices on the Big 3 networks as well (when not using VoLTE) as Freedom Mobile customers.

      If the coverage of Freedom Mobile is sparce in your location, it is just not reasonable to use them, nor would any other carrier with similar lack of coverage.

    • Richard Halferty

      Can you explain what QJ4 update is please

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      It is the most recent OTA update for the Galaxy S8/S8+:
      reddit . com/r/freedommobile/comments/7c1mji/have_any_s8_s8_users_received_the_recent_qj4/

    • WireCAN

      Anna I. – which of the big three are you posting on behalf of? Generic user ID, no history of posting. Bell/Telus/Rogers social media team, try a little harder to hide who you are.

    • Anna I.

      I don’t know what you mean when you say who I’m posting on behalf of. I’m just stating my experience w freedom and I wouldn’t give negative feedback unless it I had experienced it. I was with them for 4 months and was only able to cancel because I had contacted ccts and put in a complaint. I hardly got any calls as they went straight to voicemail, couldn’t use the LTE network as I was told to disable in order to start receiving calls and couldn’t at times send texts or receive. I live in a area with coverage. You may have a good experience with them, doesn’t mean everyone has. Look up freedom mobile issues s8, I’m sure all those people don’t work. Do those people work for telus/Rogers/bell too?

    • Techguru86

      Should have gone with a device with W-Fi calling, just as man good devices out their besides S8

  • Richard Halferty

    This promo is tough to take as I just went with Freedom in September and put $350 down on S8+ and balance of $600 ON MY TAB $25/MTH

  • jakeg99

    Freedom Pixel 2 XL 128gb states the deal as “$0 down with a $35/mo MyTab Boost for 24 months on current $90+ plans*”

    What happened?

  • Ps

    I really want to do this and get the S8+ or the Note 8, with the my tab with freedom Mobile but I am scared the phone maybe used or refurbished, is this something that I should worry about? What experiences have people had with the MyTab on Freedom Mobile?