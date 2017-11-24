Freedom Mobile offers up to $450 in MyTab savings for Black Friday

Following its ‘early Black Friday’ deals, Freedom Mobile has launched new offers for Black Friday that provide up to $450 in savings on flagship smartphones, when purchased on Big Gig plans with MyTab.
Here are the deals:
- The 128GB Pixel 2 is $0 down with a $25 MyTab Boost payment on $50 and above plans. The 128GB Pixel 2 is $1,030 outright, but with the current promo, it’s only $600 over two years [savings of $430]
- The LG V30 is $0 down with a $25 MyTab Boost payment on $50 and above plans. The LG V30 is $1,000 outright, but with the current promo it’s only $600 over two years [savings of $400].
- The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is $50 down with a $25 MyTab Boost payment on $50 and above plans. The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is $1,100 outright, but with the current promo it’s only $650, over two years [savings of $450].
Additionally, Freedom is continuing to offer the up to $200 credit for activating a BYOD line, and a permanent $5 per month credit for activating and remaining on the Home 25 or Home 30 plan.
Freedom Mobile states that these Black Friday promos run from November 24th to 26th.
Freedom also recently announced that it will carry iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and will be offering these for $0 on Big Gig plans [pre-orders are also live today].
Source: Freedom Mobile
