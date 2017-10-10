Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice proceeds go to charity today for World Mental Health Day

Back in August, English developer Ninja Theory — perhaps best known for PS3 exclusive Heavenly Sword and Devil May Cry reboot DmC — launched Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, an action-adventure game featuring a character with mental illness.
Released digitally on PlayStation 4 and PC, the game was a critical and commercial success, in part due to its sensitive handling of such mature subject matter.
In his review, MobileSyrup‘s Dean Daley said the game offered a “thought-provoking” look at mental illness
Now, to mark World Mental Health Day, Ninja Theory has announced that today’s proceeds from worldwide sales of Hellblade will go towards the UK-based mental health organization Rethink.
On Twitter, Ninja Theory clarified that any profits it makes for the game on October 10th will completely go towards Rethink, after retailers and PlayStation 4 and PC platform holders take their cut from the sales revenue.
Hellblade costs $32.99 CAD on Steam and $39.99 on the PlayStation Store. There are no physical versions of the game.
