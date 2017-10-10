News
PREVIOUS

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice proceeds go to charity today for World Mental Health Day

Oct 10, 2017

3:42 PM EDT

0 comments

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice header

Back in August, English developer Ninja Theory — perhaps best known for PS3 exclusive Heavenly Sword and Devil May Cry reboot DmC — launched Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, an action-adventure game featuring a character with mental illness.

Released digitally on PlayStation 4 and PC, the game was a critical and commercial success, in part due to its sensitive handling of such mature subject matter.

In his reviewMobileSyrup‘s Dean Daley said the game offered a “thought-provoking” look at mental illness

Now, to mark World Mental Health Day, Ninja Theory has announced that today’s proceeds from worldwide sales of Hellblade will go towards the UK-based mental health organization Rethink.

On Twitter, Ninja Theory clarified that any profits it makes for the game on October 10th will completely go towards Rethink, after retailers and PlayStation 4 and PC platform holders take their cut from the sales revenue.

Hellblade costs $32.99 CAD on Steam and $39.99 on the PlayStation Store. There are no physical versions of the game.

Related Articles

News

Sep 18, 2017

3:18 PM EDT

Fortnite briefly becomes the first game to support PS4 and Xbox One cross play functionality

Business

Aug 16, 2017

12:04 PM EDT

CIBC rebrands PC Financial to Simplii Financial following end of partnership [Update]

Features

Sep 24, 2017

11:18 AM EDT

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite — Hidden Brilliance [This Week in Gaming]

News

Sep 14, 2017

6:47 PM EDT

Sony reveals limited edition Call of Duty: WWII PS4 bundle

Comments