Rogers sub-brand Fido has launched a new incentive to use the MyAccount app: a contest that offers the chance to win Samsung, Google and LG devices as well as gift cards up to $5,000 CAD and new game consoles from PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.
The contest takes the form of the ‘Fido Flip’ game, which wireless customers with version 3.1.4 of the app on Android or iOS can play five times per day for chances to win.
The game shows a pyramid containing five rows. Each row corresponds to a type of grand prize and consists of a certain amount of circles. Selecting a circle will provide the customer with an entry to win one of the grand prizes, reveal an ‘instant prize’ or show a ‘game over’ circle.
Players can also get bonus daily plays through Fido stores (dealer or corporate) or through other, undisclosed channels during the entry period.
There are 500 instant prizes of $25 Cineplex gift cards to be won, as well as the following grand prizes, which will be doled out through random draws in late January 2018:
- Four $5,000 Fido Visa Prepaid cards
- Four Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB smartphones
- Four Pixel XL 32 GB smartphones
- Four LG G6 32GB smartphones
- 30 $500 Hotels.com gift card
- Five Xbox One X consoles
- Five PlayStation 4 Pro consoles
- Five Nintendo Switch consoles
- 25 Sonos Play 1 speakers
- 25 Google Home speakers
To access the game, Fido subscribers can open their MyAccount app, go to the ‘More’ menu and click on ‘Fido Flip Game.’
Those who aren’t Fido Mobile customers, or those who don’t have compatible devices, can also mail in entries.
The contest started on October 5th and is open until midnight ET on December 31st, 2017.
The MyAccount app further plays host to data management tools and the Data Bytes feature that allows for five free hours of data per month.
For full details on the contest, see the rules here.
