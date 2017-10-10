Snapchat users can now swipe up for more information about things in a Snap.
According to an October 10th, 2017 media release, users will be able to swipe up on any Snap that says ‘More’ to display what the company calls ‘Context Cards.’
Context Cards contain reviews, maps, tips and “more information about whatever you’re watching,” according to the release.
Snap Inc. — the company behind Snapchat — has partnered with companies like Tripadvisor, Foursquare, Michelin and goop, as well as Uber and OpenTable.
“The first Context Card that appears will contain basic information like the name of the place, category of venue (i.e. department store or restaurant), and partner’s rating, for example,” reads an excerpt from the media release.
Depending on the “type of venue and the information available at each location” users will be able to view additional cards that highlight reviews, hours of operation, reservations and phone numbers.
Context Cards will be available to Snapchat users on both Android and iOS.
Comments
Pingback: Snapchat is bringing contextual information to every Snap | Daily Update()
Pingback: Snapchat está trayendo información contextual para cada Complemento – High Tech Newz()