Essential Phone drops to $0 on contract at Telus

Oct 7, 2017

9:04 AM EDT

2 comments

Essential Phone

On September 8th, Telus exclusively released the Essential Phone in Canada. The carrier first dropped the price of the unique Android with its edge-to-edge display by $90 to $200 on contract.

Now, a month later, the Essential Phone has hit the floor to $0 on a 2-year contract with a monthly price plan at $95 per month. Certainly, something to consider for this titanium and ceramic-made Android. The no-term pricing is still at $1,050.

As a refresher, other notable specs have the Essential coming with a 5.71-inch ‘Full-Display’ with 19:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1312 pixel resolution, powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Read more: Essential Phone review

Source: Telus

Comments

  • weetigo

    “The no-term pricing is still at $1,050.” So basically still not moving off the shelves. go Unlocked.

  • Dimitri

    No one is getting it. 98% of the buyers don’t know anything about this phone nor is it being advertised as say the iPhone or Samsung or LG.

    The camera is horrible from all reviews, the device is unstable as some have said and many things missing from it. So why should anyone choice this over a S8 / G6/V30 and iPhone X.