Essential Phone drops to $0 on contract at Telus

On September 8th, Telus exclusively released the Essential Phone in Canada. The carrier first dropped the price of the unique Android with its edge-to-edge display by $90 to $200 on contract.
Now, a month later, the Essential Phone has hit the floor to $0 on a 2-year contract with a monthly price plan at $95 per month. Certainly, something to consider for this titanium and ceramic-made Android. The no-term pricing is still at $1,050.
As a refresher, other notable specs have the Essential coming with a 5.71-inch ‘Full-Display’ with 19:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1312 pixel resolution, powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Source: Telus
