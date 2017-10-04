HMD Global announces that its Nokia lineup will be updated to ‘Android P’

Any Canadians who decided to purchase a Nokia smartphone this year from Amazon will be happy to know their device will get the updated to Android P.
HMD Global had already confirmed that each of its new smartphones, the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 will receive the update to Android Oreo, but the company is going further and confirming that its new line of devices will also be updated to the inevitable next version of Google’s operating system, Android P.
HMD made the announcement today during the launch of its newest smartphone, the Nokia 8, in the Philippines, according to GSMArena.
While the company is looking far in the future for its newest lineup of devices, closer to the present, Nokia is currently doing internal testing for the Android Oreo update on the Nokia 8, with a stable build likely to launch by the end October. Nokia’s budget and midrange offerings they are likely to receive the Android update before the end of the year.
The Nokia series of smartphones are not widely available in Canada, though anyone interested can purchase the device outright via Amazon.ca.
Source: GSMArena
