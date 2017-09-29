SaskTel Advanced Internet is now available in Fort Qu’Appelle

In addition to expanding internet service to three new communities in rural Saskatchewan — Thomson Lake, Togo and Yellow Creek — SaskTel on Thursday announced that it’s launching high speed internet service in Fort Qu’Appelle.
Starting this week, residents of the southern Saskatchewan town, located between Echo Lake and Mission Lake, will be able to get the ISP’s Advanced Internet Package. SaskTel’s Advanced Internet Package comes with download speeds of 10Mbps down and unlimited usage.
“SaskTel is pleased to bring faster internet to the residents of Fort Qu’Appelle,” said Doug Burnett, acting president and CEO of SaskTel, in a prepared statement.
“We take pride in being a communications leader that invests in the future success of the people and businesses that call rural Saskatchewan home.”
Source: SaskTel
