Rogers and its sub-brand Fido are now waiving the unlock fee for all devices purchased through its channels at full cost, ahead of the December 1st due date mandated by Canada’s telecom regulator, the carrier has confirmed to MobileSyrup.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced its decision to ban unlocking fees on June 15th, 2017, giving all carriers until December 1st to begin selling phones unlocked and unlocking older phones for free upon request.
Rogers has confirmed that now, ahead of the deadline, customers who bought their devices outright from September 1st onward can get their smartphone unlocked for free.
Rogers’ decision to lift the fee for outright purchases was first flagged by a Red Flag Deals user who stated members of his family on both Rogers and Fido successfully unlocked phones through the carriers.
Another user in the thread stated that their new iPhone 8 — purchased on contract through Fido on September 22nd — was already unlocked, though it should be noted that while this might be possible, Rogers did not confirm it with MobileSyrup.
Meanwhile, Freedom Mobile and Telus customers have also reported some luck in getting free unlocking services, though publicly both carriers are stating that free unlocking will only be available after December 1st.
A Telus customer service representative stated that free unlocking will not be available until December 1st, and Freedom issued a statement to MobileSyrup saying: “We expect to begin providing unlocked handsets to our Freedom Mobile customers by December 1st, 2017.”
Bell also indicated it is charging the $50 fee until the deadline, telling MobileSyrup it is still “focused on readying our systems for all of the changes to the Wireless Cole that come into effect on December 1.”
Source: RFD Via: iPhoneinCanada
