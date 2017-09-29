Learn how to code with this 80-hour training bundle

There’s no denying the value of a coding education. In 2016, Glassdoor released its top 25 jobs of the year, and eight of them hailed from the tech sector. What’s more, Burning Glass published a study that revealed nearly half of all jobs that pay more than $58,000 demand some coding knowledge. So, adding a coding language or two to your toolbox is smart move if you’re looking to increase your salary and hiring potential.
Of course, there are hundreds of programming languages out there, and picking the right ones to learn first can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Ultimate Learn to Code 2017 Bundle simplifies the process by giving you 80 hours of training in the industry’s most popular coding tools, and it’s on sale for more than 90 percent off.
Across 10 immersive courses, this collection will get you started working with several industry-favored tools, like JavaScript, Python, Ruby on Rails, and SQL. You’ll walk through the basics of each language and get hands-on training as you create your own app projects, such as a magnet detector and music player. Plus, you’ll also dive into advanced concepts, like object-oriented programming, so you can write cleaner code that will impress employers.
Normally retailing for $1,461 CAD, the Ultimate Learn to Code 2017 Bundle is on sale now for only $60 CAD [$49 USD].
