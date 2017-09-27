Leaked image emerges of the foldable dual-screen ZTE Axon M

An image of the Axon M, ZTE’s rumoured foldable smartphone, has emerged courtesy of Android Authority.
Similar to the rumoured Samsung Galaxy X, the publication reports that the new ZTE device, codenamed Axon Multy, sports dual Full HD displays that can fold out into a 6.8-inch 1920 x 2160 pixel display. The ZTE Axon M also reportedly has a very small frame when folded.
When the device is unfolded users can multi-task by using two different apps on each of the separate displays.
Internally, VentureBeat’s Evan Blass reports that Axon M will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and a 3,120mAh battery.
According to a previous leak from mobile tipster Blass the device will also have a single camera that features a 20-megapixel sensor which can “serve multiple functions on a product of this form factor.”
The device will reportedly cost $650 USD.
Source: Android Authority
