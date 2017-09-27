News
PREVIOUS

Leaked image emerges of the foldable dual-screen ZTE Axon M

Sep 27, 2017

5:34 PM EDT

0 comments

ZTE logo on the Axon 7

An image of the Axon M, ZTE’s rumoured foldable smartphone, has emerged courtesy of Android Authority.

Similar to the rumoured Samsung Galaxy X, the publication reports that the new ZTE device, codenamed Axon Multy, sports dual Full HD displays that can fold out into a 6.8-inch 1920 x 2160 pixel display. The ZTE Axon M also reportedly has a very small frame when folded.

ZTE Axon

When the device is unfolded users can multi-task by using two different apps on each of the separate displays.

Internally, VentureBeat’s Evan Blass reports that Axon M will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and a 3,120mAh battery.

According to a previous leak from mobile tipster Blass the device will also have a single camera that features a 20-megapixel sensor which can “serve multiple functions on a product of this form factor.”

The device will reportedly cost $650 USD.

Source: Android Authority

Related Articles

Features

Jul 27, 2017

5:57 PM EDT

What to expect from Rogers’ in-car Smart Drive device

News

Jul 27, 2017

5:01 PM EDT

ZTE announces three-year RBC Canadian Open sponsorship and shows off Smart Drive adapter

News

Sep 5, 2017

1:21 PM EDT

Leak reveals details of foldable dual-screen ZTE Axon Multy

News

May 24, 2017

6:15 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile welcomes a new ZTE phone to the LTE-ready family

Comments