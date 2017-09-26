This past weekend, Google held its Indie Games Festival in San Francisco, California.
The event is intended to recognize some of the great games available in the Google Play store.
Google says hundreds of people were in attendance to demo the twenty games showcased at the festival, as well as to talk to the developers who made them.
Out of the twenty featured titles, the public chose the top ten contenders, which a panel of judges then narrowed down to three winners:
- Flipping Legend by Hiding Spot
- Slayaway Camp by Blue Wizard Digital
- Tiny Bubbles by Pine Street Codeworks (Google says this is “coming soon”)
Slayaway Camp is particularly notable for being developed by the Comox, British Columbia-based Blue Wizard Digital.
As well, while Flipping Legend was developed by Texas-based Hiding Spot Games, Saskatchewan’s own NoodleCake Studios — which is known for helping smaller indie studios release their games — was responsible for publishing the game.
Google also announced the seven other games that made up the top ten:
- Age of Rivals by Roboto Games
- Beast Brawlers – PvP Arena by V2 Games
- Covens by Raincrow Studios
- Crashy Cars by pixelbixarre
- Jigsaw Story by Happy Square Studio
- Loteria Latin Bingo by Gorilla Bean Games
- Splitter Critters by RAC7
There is also some Canadian talent among these seven games — V2 Games and RAC7 are from Vancouver and Happy Square Studio is from Toronto.
Comments
Pingback: Canada-made Slayaway Camp among top three games in Google festival – Electronics()