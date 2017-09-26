News
Canada-made Slayaway Camp among top three games in Google festival

Sep 26, 2017

9:10 PM EDT

Slayaway Camp

This past weekend, Google held its Indie Games Festival in San Francisco, California.

The event is intended to recognize some of the great games available in the Google Play store.

Google says hundreds of people were in attendance to demo the twenty games showcased at the festival, as well as to talk to the developers who made them.

Out of the twenty featured titles, the public chose the top ten contenders, which a panel of judges then narrowed down to three winners:

Slayaway Camp is particularly notable for being developed by the Comox, British Columbia-based Blue Wizard Digital.

As well, while Flipping Legend was developed by Texas-based Hiding Spot Games, Saskatchewan’s own NoodleCake Studios — which is known for helping smaller indie studios release their games — was responsible for publishing the game.

Google also announced the seven other games that made up the top ten:

There is also some Canadian talent among these seven games — V2 Games and RAC7 are from Vancouver and Happy Square Studio is from Toronto.

Source: Android Developers Blog Via: 9to5Google

