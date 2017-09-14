News
Sep 14, 2017

3:23 PM EDT

1 comments

Streaming platform CraveTV has announced a new discount to its services.

Now, for a limited time, those interested in CraveTV can purchase the six-month package for an additional 15 percent off. The promotion is called the Star Trek: Discovery offer in honour of the platform’s new show of the same name, which premieres at 9pm on the 25th.

The deal costs $40.75 CAD for six months and is billed as one payment. After the six months is complete, the subscription will revert to $7.99 monthly payments, unless cancelled.

Those who already have a CraveTV subscription can also select this payment option, and at the end of their current subscription the service will commence this discounted six-month package.

We’ve reached out to CraveTV to track down an actual end date for the promotion.

Source: CraveTV

Comments

  • JB

    Give me a PS4 app and I’ll give you my money, CraveTV. 😐