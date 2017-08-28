Petro-Canada’s promo prepaid plan offers 100 nationwide minutes, unlimited text for $15

Petro-Canada Mobility is currently offering a limited-time prepaid deal that provides 100 nationwide minutes and unlimited nationwide text messaging for $15 CAD.
The mobile reseller, which is owned by Ztar Mobile and operates on Rogers’ GSM network, has offered the plan in previous years, with this plan reappearing on Red Flag Deals this summer in a previously dormant thread.
To activate on the plan, customers can bring their own device or purchase one of Petro-Can’s prepaid options — the Motorola Moto G for $199.99, Motorola Moto G4 Play for $249.99 or the Sky 4.5D for $95.99 — and then order a SIM card, activate and register their account (all of which is possible online).
The deal compares well with other low-cost, minimally-featured prepaid options in Canada.
Rogers’ $15 per month prepaid plan features only unlimited Canadian text, picture and video messaging, as does Bell’s $15.75 plan — it should be noted, however, that Petro-Can’s offer reportedly doesn’t allow for picture texting, so other carriers have the edge in that capacity.
Telus, meanwhile, has a $22 prepaid plan with 50 local minutes and unlimited international SMS and MMS, or a $10 prepaid plan with 50 local minutes and 50 Canadian and international texts.
As for sub-brands, Koodo offers a $15 prepaid plan with unlimited international text and picture messaging. Fido offers nothing within the $15 range, while Virgin Mobile has a $15 prepaid plan that includes unlimited Canada-U.S. text messaging.
Source: Petro-Canada Mobility Via: RFD
