Pixel 2 to reportedly come in slate grey, feature laser detect autofocus and IP68

New low-resolution images stemming from 9to5Google reveal that the Google Pixel 2 will likely feature a slate grey glass window on its top and that the device’s rear is set to be dark silver. The publication heavily blurred the image to keep the anonymity of the leaker.
While the image shows that the Pixel 2 will come in a slate grey colour, it’s unknown if the smartphone will initially launch in the colour or if it’s some sort of an exclusive. However, if the reported leak is correct, it at least shows that Google is testing the colour internally.
While most is blurred out, the rear facing camera and its sensors are clearly visible. As this is the smaller of the two Pixel devices it will not jump on the dual rear camera sensor bandwagon. However, below the flash are two small back dots that 9to5Google assumes are ‘receive’ and ‘send’ sensors for the device’s laser detect autofocus.
According to 9to5‘s source the new Pixel devices will have 64GB and 128GB models and come in at higher prices than last year.
9to5 also reports that the smaller Pixel will have a 4.97-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display and will get rid of its 3.5mm headphone jack, but come equipped with a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle in the box. It will also reportedly have dual front-facing speakers.
The source who provided the images claim that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will both be IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.
While 9to5 has blurred out the image for anonymity, the image had showcased the smartphone’s ambient display turned on, according to the publication. 9to5 says it saw a new line below the time for the date and an alarm. Additionally the publication describes that the font on the time had changed from the previous model.
While ambient display was a choice for the original Pixel, this model will reportedly have an ‘Always On’ option.
As for when we’ll see the upcoming Pixel, VentureBeat‘s Evan Blass says Google will unveil the smartphone on October 5th. 9to5Google backs up that claim, saying a trusted source tells them accessory manufacturers have PR embargoes for the Pixel 2 on the same day.
Source: 9to5Google
