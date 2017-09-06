TTC launches SafeTTC app to combat harassment

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is working on combating harassment on buses, trains, and streetcars by officially launching its SafeTTC app.
The app is available on both Android and iOS and works by letting users to report problems — like safety concerns, harassment and suspicious activity — as well as allowing calls to the police for help.
According to the TTC, the app is a “customized version of Elerts, an intuitive and easy-to-use platform already used in major transit systems around North America.”
“With it, users can discreetly file a report using text and/or photos/videos,” reads an excerpt from a September 6th, 2017 media release. “When reporting an issue, customers can select from easy drop-down menus for vehicle type…route numbers, and station locations, and report categories to assist Transit Control in assessing the situation.”
The app is intended to work in conjunction with the TTC’s recently completed T-Connect Wi-Fi service.
SafeTTC is free-to-download on Android and iOS.
Source: TTC
Comments