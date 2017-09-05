Smartphones and mobile devices made it easier for us to be productive on the go. Battery, of course, plays a major role in using our daily drivers effectively and longevity is a spec that is often most request.
Manufacturers have come a long way over the past decade and one recent addition to be embedded into smartphones is wireless charging, specifically devices from LG, Samsung, Sony and Google’s Pixel handsets. Apple is also rumoured to bring the option for iPhone users to wireless charge their device (we will find this out on September 12th).
In our poll this week, we are curious to see if how important is wireless charging to you? Is it a deal-breaker for you or is it something that is just nice to have? Let us know below!
Comments