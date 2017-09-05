News
How important is wireless charging to you?

Sep 5, 2017

7:25 AM EDT

7 comments

v30

Smartphones and mobile devices made it easier for us to be productive on the go. Battery, of course, plays a major role in using our daily drivers effectively and longevity is a spec that is often most request.

Manufacturers have come a long way over the past decade and one recent addition to be embedded into smartphones is wireless charging, specifically devices from LG, Samsung, Sony and Google’s Pixel handsets. Apple is also rumoured to bring the option for iPhone users to wireless charge their device (we will find this out on September 12th).

In our poll this week, we are curious to see if how important is wireless charging to you? Is it a deal-breaker for you or is it something that is just nice to have? Let us know below!

Comments

  • Acrobat1991

    I just got a LG G6 with it…need to buy a charger and a compatible cable…but apparently some cases don’t agree with WC . So I rather protect my phone all the time and plugging it in (not that hard really) then having no case (or removing it for charging)

  • Logan Rogers

    I love wireless charging. Not necessarily a feature I can’t do without, but certainly if I’m buying a $1000 phone, it’s something that I would require it to have.

  • h2oflyer

    Used it with my S7 and it was nice to have. Never watched anything while the phone was charging so it really just saved plugging in. Did work with cases on.

  • Eric M.

    I got wireless charging since GS6 and while it’s not a feature I cannot go without it sure it pratical, it avoids forgetting to disconnect the phone and pulling on the cable and wear and tear of the connectors.
    I just wish that fast wireless charging was adopted by more manufacturers though otherwise it takes forever to charge.

  • Ipse

    2 fast charging pads – one at home, one at work – and I plugged the USB port with a dust cap 🙂
    Can’t go back to wires.

  • johny

    90% wireless

  • Balls

    Had it with an older phone and I’d rather have a less expensive phone or a phone with better innards than to have it include wireless charging. It’s nice to plug in and leave it, whereas with the wireless phone I’d leave it on the pad and have to still check to make sure it’s charging. Then having to buy extra pads. Ehh it’s fine I guess, but not a must-have.