Here’s everything worth checking out on Star Wars Force Friday

May the Force be with you because today is Force Friday and here are all of the Star Wars themed toys, and events set to go down this weekend.
First off, Canadians can now pre-order the new Star Wars themed AR/VR headset called the Lenovo Mirage. Lenovo has partnered with Disney to develop an alternate reality (AR) headset that’s capable offering users a Star Wars-themed game experience. It includes a Star Wars Lightsaber controller, a tracking beacon and of course the AR/VR headset.
With the headset users can enjoy Lightsaber battles, Holochess and strategic combat. The Lenovo Mirage costs $289.99 CAD and can be pre-ordered here.
Events
Apple stores around the world, including Canada, will be taking part in the Force related activities. Starting today and going through the weekend children interested can take part in new and exclusive Star Wars Today at Apple sessions and get access to a new lineup of third-party Star Wars app-enabled toys.
The stores are having Kid Hours coding sessions featuring the Droids from the Star Wars series, and are also holding how-to sessions that aim to teach children how to build their own Star Wars trailer in iMovie.
In the Toronto area, the sessions will take place at Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale, Markville Shopping Centre, Fairview and Upper Canada Mall.
Here is a link for times and locations in different areas around Canada.
Those interested in going on a journey can try out the augmented reality (AR) treasure hunt called “Find the Force.” Running from today until the 3rd in Canada, users take pictures of the ‘Find the Force’ symbol at Best Buy, The Bay, Toys R Us and Wal-mart retail locations. Finding the symbol will result in discovering characters like Admiral Ackbar, as well as new characters that are set to be featured in the upcoming Last Jedi film.
To take part in the AR treasure hunt download the Star Wars app on iOS or Android.
Star Wars related toys
In celebration of Force Friday an assortment of Lego products will be launching today.
- 75179 – Kylo Ren’s TIE Fighter has a 630 piece count and costs $99.99
- 75187 – BB-8 has a 1106 piece count and costs $129.99
- 75188 – Resistance Bomber has a 780 piece count and costs $139.99
- 75189 – First Order Assault Walker has a 1376 piece count and costs $169.99
- 75190 – First Order Star Destroyer has a 1416 piece count and costs $179.99
- 75530 – Chewbacca has a 179 piece count and costs $44.99
- 75529 – Elite Praetorian Guard has a 92 piece count and costs $29.99
- 75528 – Rey has a 85 piece count and costs $29.99
- 75177 – First Order Heavy Scout Walker has a 554 piece count and costs $64.99
- 75176 – Resistance Transport Pod has a 294 piece count and costs $39.99
Anyone interested can find all of the toys here, however they are all in American pricing due to Lego not having a Canadian website.
Sphero also released new toys in time for Force Friday; BB-9E, a spherical droid that looks to be the ‘First Order’ version of BB-8, and an R2D2 droid. Both of these miniature droids can be controlled with your smartphone.
If you’ve noticed any other Force Friday related experiences, events or deals let us know in the comment section.
