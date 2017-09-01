Freedom Mobile is back at it again.
For the third weekend in a row, the carrier is offering a $40 promotional plan with 6GB of data and a $50 Everywhere promo plan with 8GB of data. The weekend flash sale starts today, ends on September 4th and targets new customers.
The 6GB promo offers everything that’s included in the company’s regular Smartphone 40 plan — including unlimited Canada-wide talk and global text — with a bonus 4GB of data.
The 8GB promo offers everything included in the regular Everywhere 59 plan, but for $9 less. It features unlimited Canada-wide talk and global text in addition to 2400 minutes and 1GB of data in the U.S.
Both can be activated on either a ‘Pay Before’ or ‘Pay After’ line.
As for compatibility with other promotional offers, the plans are only stackable with MyTab Bonuses, Better Together Savings and the Refer a Friend program.
Update 01/09/17: Article updated to include details of the $50/8GB plan.
Source: Freedom Mobile
