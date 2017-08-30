When it comes to watching TV, part of the fun can be talking about everything happening in your favourite shows. According to Twitter, Canada particular seems to enjoy doing this, with 71 percent of Canadians on Twitter using the platform while watching TV shows. In other words, this translates to over 8 million people scrolling through their feeds and tweeting.
Specifically, Twitter says 33 percent of Canadian users are on the platform to talk about TV before their favourite shows start, 67 percent use it during the show and 50 percent do so once it has ended.
Twitter also revealed some other interesting Canadian user statistics, including:
- 36 percent of Canadian Twitter users say Twitter helps them discover new TV shows
- 35 percent say it helps them decide what to watch
- 41 percent say it builds anticipation
- 41 percent say Twitter makes TV “feel more interactive”
- 43 percent say it makes TV viewing more enjoyable
- 50 percent say Twitter makes TV feel like “a shared experience”
The three most mentioned TV programs by Twitter users from April 2016 and May 2017 Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones), Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) and Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl).
Meanwhile, some of the most popular Canadian TV actors on Twitter in 2017 include Toronto-raised Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) Mississauga, Ontario-born Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) and Arrow star Stephen Amell from Toronto.
Source: Twitter
Comments
Pingback: Over 8 million Canadians use Twitter as part of their TV viewing experience | Daily Update()