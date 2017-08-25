News
Apple’s new iPhone could cost as much as $999 USD

Aug 25, 2017

1:31 PM EDT

6 comments

iPhone 7 Plus

Perhaps Samsung’s Note 8 $1,299 CAD price tag is not as crazy as it initially seemed.

New reports stemming from The New York Times indicate that the often-rumoured nearly bezel-less next iteration of the iPhone could sell for as much as $999 USD, a price tag that comes to approximately $1,245 CAD.

Early next month Apple is expected to reveal three new iPhones — two that are slightly redesigned, updated versions of the iPhone 7, likely dubbed the iPhone 7s — and a third higher-end device that features a new display.

iPhone 8

The Times also says that the new, third version of the iPhone will feature wireless charging and facial recognition since Apple plans to remove the standard Touch ID fingerprint scanner from the device.

Just a few weeks ago, accidentally released firmware for the HomePod, the tech giant’s upcoming standalone voice-activated assistant device, leaked online, giving intrepid developers the ability to learn more information about the next versions of Apple’s iPhone.

Perhaps the most interesting fact to come out of this leak is the above image of the iPhone 8’s Essential Phone-like, almost bezel-less display.

We’ll have more on Apple’s fall product launches in the coming weeks.

Source: New York Time

Comments

  • Alvin Whotank

    Bye bye Apple…We had our time.

    • gommer strike

      yup over to Chinese brands for you buddy. Just mind the spyware.

  • gommer strike

    Shrug iPhones have been over a thousand bucks for years here in Canada when all taxes and so on are added…so what else is new?

    I’ll see how this one shapes up.

  • Ricky Bobby

    Not an apple fanboy, in fact I hate apple with a passion. But this says alot about the NAND and flash shortage as a whole – and guess what many other products use NAND?

  • Captain Pokemon

    After all these complains about Apple being expensive, you will see the same people lining up for the newest iPhone.

  • vn33

    Why would Apple want to remove the fingerprint scanner?
    Would the facial recognition work well in the dark?

    Anyway, I just can’t see myself spending that kind of money on a phone, Apple or otherwise. That’s a lot of coins for an ordinary working joe like me. If you have the means and desire to do it, go for it! Not knocking anyone here.