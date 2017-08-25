Sony’s Xperia XZ1 Compact leaks in rendered images

Just yesterday, we saw the Xperia XZ1 leak (again). One day later, its smaller sibling, the Xperia XZ1 Compact, is now making the internet rounds.
The official renders you see in this article come courtesy of WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt, who shared them on his Twitter account late Thursday evening.
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact. 499 GBP. Black, Silver, Blue, Pink (like XZ1). More pics: https://t.co/taHgGUx3O5 pic.twitter.com/cWwJonTTMg
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 25, 2017
In contrast to last year’s Xperia X Compact, the Xperia XZ1 Compact is said to feature many of the same internal components found inside its bigger sibling.
For those that haven’t been keeping score, the XZ1 will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will also reportedly include a 19-megapixel rear-facing camera capable of capturing 4K video and 960 FPS slow motion video.
Other notable features of the XZ1 include IP68 certified water and dust resistance and front-facing stereo speakers. Judging from the renders, the Compact will likewise include front-facing stereo speakers.
That said, the Compact is not a complete — though smaller — copy of the XZ1. Based on the apparent lack of antenna lines, it appears the Compact features a plastic body, as opposed to the metal unibody one of the XZ1. The Compact’s NFC chip is also located near the middle of its body, and not embedded in its camera module.
We’ll have to see if Sony decides to bring the Xperia XZ1 Compact to Canada; the Xperia X Compact did not come here. Sony will announce both the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact at IFA Berlin next week.
Source: Roland Quandt, WinFuture Via: XperiaBlog
