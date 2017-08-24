News
Fido is throwing five country-wide parties to celebrate the launch of Data Bytes

Aug 24, 2017

5:42 PM EDT

Fido

In honour of its recently launched Data Bytes service, which allows Pulse Plan holders to get up five free hours of data each month, Fido plans to throw five parties across the country.

Spread across late August and into September, each of the five parties will be free to enter and last about an hour each (what can I say, Fido is really committed to the concept). Moreover, each party has a special theme.

In Toronto, for instance, the carrier is hosting a yoga and dance party at Lavelle, a rooftop pool bar in the city’s Fashion District. In Vancouver, meanwhile, Fido plans to host a city-wide trivia race.

Participants will also have a chance to win a LG G6. Additionally, all of the parties will include other free swag like t-shirts and water bottles.

To register, visit Fido’s website. Everyone is invited, even if you’re not a Fido subscriber.

Source: Fido

  • southerndinner

    Lol who cares about this dumb gimmick

  • It’s Me

    When the one hour runs out, everybody gets bent over and the real party starts. Not a fun party.