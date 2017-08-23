News
PREVIOUS|

A new, bigger Gear VR is coming to Canada with the Note 8

The new Gear VR is sized to accommodate the Note 8

Aug 23, 2017

2:29 PM EDT

2 comments

Samsung Gear VR in hand

Alongside the Note 8, Samsung is releasing a compatible Gear VR headset with accompanying controller for $199.99 CAD.

The new Gear VR is designed to accommodate the larger device and is paired with Samsung’s new wireless controller, which boasts a sensor latency of under 20ms.

In addition to the Note 8, the new Gear VR will work with the Galaxy S8, S8+, S7, S7 edge, S6, S6 edge, S6+ and Note 5.

The South Korean tech giant says the device will be available starting September 15th at Bell, Best Buy, London Drugs, Rogers, The Source, Tbooth, Telus, Videotron, Visions, Wirelesswave, Samsung Experience Stores and Samsung.com.

Related Articles

News

Aug 23, 2017

1:20 PM EDT

Samsung will offer Canadian Note 7 owners a discount on the Note 8

News

Aug 23, 2017

11:15 AM EDT

How the Galaxy Note 8 compares to the Note 7 and Note 5

News

Aug 23, 2017

11:36 AM EDT

Here’s how the Note 8 compares to the Essential Phone, LG G6 and iPhone 7 Plus

Reviews

Aug 23, 2017

11:00 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Hands-on: Second chance

Comments

  • gremlin0007

    Ah FFS! I just got one a years ago for the Note 7 and then bought the wireless remote controller 2 months ago. Now I find out it won’t work with the Note 8 I just pre ordered?!

  • mike m

    so the old will not work??