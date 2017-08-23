A new, bigger Gear VR is coming to Canada with the Note 8

Alongside the Note 8, Samsung is releasing a compatible Gear VR headset with accompanying controller for $199.99 CAD.
The new Gear VR is designed to accommodate the larger device and is paired with Samsung’s new wireless controller, which boasts a sensor latency of under 20ms.
In addition to the Note 8, the new Gear VR will work with the Galaxy S8, S8+, S7, S7 edge, S6, S6 edge, S6+ and Note 5.
The South Korean tech giant says the device will be available starting September 15th at Bell, Best Buy, London Drugs, Rogers, The Source, Tbooth, Telus, Videotron, Visions, Wirelesswave, Samsung Experience Stores and Samsung.com.
