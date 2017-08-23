Uber’s making it easier for drivers to pick-and-choose trips

Uber’s trying to make it easier for drivers and passengers to get along.
The American ridesharing giant announced five driver-side updates aimed specifically at giving drivers more control over the trips they choose to accept.
The announcement is part of the company’s ‘180 Days of Change’ effort.
“In this month of 180 Days of Change, we’re announcing new features that enhance your ability to choose when, where, and how you drive, so your day truly belongs to you,” said Rachel Holt, Uber’s regional general manager for the U.S. and Canada, and Aaron Schildkrout, Uber’s head of driver experience, in an August 23rd, 2017 media release.
Below are the five major updates:
- More driver destinations: Prior to this update, Uber drivers were allowed to credit a maximum of two personal trips per day for errands they had to run. Now, drivers get six trips.
- Arrival times for destinations: Drivers can now set a specific arrival time for their personal driver destinations. According to Uber, drivers will get a notification that it’s time to head out on their personal trip, and the app will also notify drivers of any passengers requested pick-up along the personal driver destination route.
- Long trip notifications: Uber will now alert drivers of trips that are 45 minutes or longer in length.
- Trip type preferences: According to Uber, drivers will now be able to switch between delivering passengers through Uber and delivering food through UberEATS.
- Friendlier acceptance rates: Uber drivers will now be able to more frequently decline trips and passengers, without needing to worry about any negative effects on their account.
“With out latest updates, you can do even more with your time and spend it doing what matters most to you,” concluded Holt and Schildkrout, in the same release.
According to an Uber spokesperson, many of the 180 Days of Change updates are “starting in the U.S.,” but are “being built for a global audience.”
Source: Uber
