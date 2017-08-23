Fido, Virgin and Koodo offer $49/6GB BYOD plans in Quebec

Following the re-emergence of Videotron’s data-heavy Premium plan promotions, Koodo, Fido and Virgin Mobile are all now offering $49 per month bring-your-own-device (BYOD) plans with 6GB of data and unlimited nationwide calling in Quebec.
As a memory refresher, Videotron is currently offering the following promotions:
- 6GB for $49.95 BYOD or $66 on contract
- 7GB for $57.95 BYOD or $77 on contract
- 8GB for $65.95 BYOD or $88 on contract
- 9GB plan for $73.95 BYOD or $99 on contract
It should be noted that the plans are also available not only to Quebec customers, but to those with Ottawa, Ontario, numbers — an area where the predominantly Quebec-focused carrier has a foothold.
The Big Three’s sub-brands have followed suit with similar promos; Koodo, Virgin and Fido are all offering $49 6GB BYOP plans in Quebec.
Both Virgin and Fido also have a $56 BYOP offer for 8GB and unlimited calling and text, while Koodo has a $54 Tab Large plan in Quebec that offers 7GB of data along with unlimited calling and text.
None of those three carriers currently have a 9GB offer in Quebec, however.
