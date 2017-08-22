New leak further suggests there will be a LG V30+

LG will make another ‘plus’ version of the V30, according to prominent mobile tipster Evan Blass — but despite the name’s indication, it probably has nothing to do with size.
Blass leaked an LG V30+ logo on his Twitter account on Tuesday, writing “In case there was any doubt…”
In case there was any doubt… pic.twitter.com/dXdKUs7uuH
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 22, 2017
A previous leak from Korean news site ETNews reported that a plus-sized V30 would likely follow in the footsteps of the LG G6+, which increased RAM and internal storage and inserted a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.
Specifically, ETNews suggested the V30+ will have 128GB of internal storage and said there might be other internal differences as well — such as an improved audio system and wireless charging.
The G6+, however, is not coming to Canada — which may reflect the eventual fate of the purported V30+, should it come to market.
The LG V30 is set to debut on August 31st at IFA. Here’s everything we know so far.
Source: Evan Blass
Comments