New leak further suggests there will be a LG V30+

LG may be making a plus-sized version of its next premium phablet

Aug 22, 2017

3:44 PM EDT

LG will make another ‘plus’ version of the V30, according to prominent mobile tipster Evan Blass — but despite the name’s indication, it probably has nothing to do with size.

Blass leaked an LG V30+ logo on his Twitter account on Tuesday, writing “In case there was any doubt…”

A previous leak from Korean news site ETNews reported that a plus-sized V30 would likely follow in the footsteps of the LG G6+, which increased RAM and internal storage and inserted a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

Specifically, ETNews suggested the V30+ will have 128GB of internal storage and said there might be other internal differences as well — such as an improved audio system and wireless charging.

The G6+, however, is not coming to Canada — which may reflect the eventual fate of the purported V30+, should it come to market.

The LG V30 is set to debut on August 31st at IFA. Here’s everything we know so far.

Source: Evan Blass

