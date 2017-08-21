Personal heart rate monitor iHeart launches Android app

In my review for iHeart’s Internal Age heart rate monitor, I was critical of the fact that the device could only be paired with compatible iOS devices. I’m happy to report that my criticism has been addressed.
Android users looking to use the Internal Age device no longer need to feel left out — now there’s an Android app too.
The Android version of the app provides the same assessment data as its iOS sibling, meaning that Android users can now fully utilize the iHeart Internal Age device.
The iHeart Internal Age app is free-to-download on both Android and iOS.
To read my review for the Internal Age device, click here.
