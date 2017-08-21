Facebook adding Safety Check as a permanent feature

Facebook has announced that its Safety Check feature, which lets users mark themselves as safe during times of crisis, will soon be permanently added to the social media platform.
Previously, Safety Check would only pop up during certain instances, which led to some criticism that the feature was “selective” and did not cover more notable crises.
With Safety Check, users can also offer and search for shelter during such emergencies as natural disasters or mass shootings.
In “the coming weeks,” Safety Check will be located under the secondary feature tabs.
Source: Facebook Via: Engadget
