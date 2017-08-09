Quebec residents who missed Vidéotron’s recent double data promotion have another chance to snag a fair amount of data for a reasonable price.
Vidéotron has launched a new promotion that prices its Premium plans at $66, $77, $88 and $99 per month. Those plans offer 6GB, 7GB, 8GB and 9GB of data, respectively. As with all of Vidéotron’s Premium plans, unlimited Canada-wide calling and text are included, as is the carrier’s daily traveller pass.
Customers who bring their own device to Vidéotron can get one the promotional plans at an additional discount. The 6GB plan, for instance, starts at $49.95 instead of $66.
This most recent move by Vidéotron is likely to launch another carrier price battle in Quebec.
Source: Vidéotron
