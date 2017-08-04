Bell Aliant landline and cellphone services are reportedly down in parts of Atlantic Canada, according to various reports on social media.
Because Telus, Koodo, Virgin and Eastlink share towers with Bell, customers of those carriers seem to be affected by the outages as well. The service issues are related to phone services, both wireless and landline, as well as in some cases internet.
Nova Scotia seems to be the main province affected by these outages.
We're aware of an issue impacting our services and are currently investigating to restore. Thank you for your patience.
— Bell Aliant (@Bell_Aliant) August 4, 2017
2/2 We require all on-duty crews to immediately return to your station. Monitor your tablets from the station for calls. #EHSOutageAug417
— EHS (@EHS_NS) August 4, 2017
Sounds like there might be some systemwide problems effecting TMR at this time, hearing problems with EHS and HRFE radios
— Halifax Fire News (@HRMFireNews) August 4, 2017
A cellular system outage is affecting some phone carrier service in our area – if you need to contact 911 you need to find a landline.
— Oromocto Fire Dept (@OromoctoFD) August 4, 2017
@MobileSyrup no cell service in Atlantic Canada, unless you are using Rogers
— Ross Craig (@rosscraig) August 4, 2017
CBC says that Bell is currently investigating the issue and working on restoring service. The publication also confirmed that 911 service has not been impacted, via Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office.
Halifax Regional Police, however, are reportedly affected by the outage, as well as Nova Scotia’s Emergency Health Services.
“There is a service outage currently affecting some regions in the Atlantic provinces. Landline, cellular and Internet services may be impacted. Our teams are working to re-establish service as soon as possible,” reads a statement sent to MobileSyrup from Bell Canada regarding the outage.
We’ve reached out lother Atlantic Canada carriers for additional comment on the issue and will update this story when we hear back. Due to its separate infrastructure, Rogers seems to be the only carrier not affected by the outage.
Image credit: Canadianoutages.com
Source: Bell Aliant Via: CBC
