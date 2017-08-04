News
Aug 4, 2017

11:24 AM EDT

Atlantic Canada phone outage

Bell Aliant landline and cellphone services are reportedly down in parts of Atlantic Canada, according to various reports on social media.

Because Telus, Koodo, Virgin and Eastlink share towers with Bell, customers of those carriers seem to be affected by the outages as well. The service issues are related to phone services, both wireless and landline, as well as in some cases internet.

Nova Scotia seems to be the main province affected by these outages.

CBC says that Bell is currently investigating the issue and working on restoring service. The publication also confirmed that 911 service has not been impacted, via Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office.

Halifax Regional Police, however, are reportedly affected by the outage, as well as Nova Scotia’s Emergency Health Services.

“There is a service outage currently affecting some regions in the Atlantic provinces. Landline, cellular and Internet services may be impacted. Our teams are working to re-establish service as soon as possible,” reads a statement sent to MobileSyrup from Bell Canada regarding the outage.

We’ve reached out lother Atlantic Canada carriers for additional comment on the issue and will update this story when we hear back. Due to its separate infrastructure, Rogers seems to be the only carrier not affected by the outage.

Are you a Bell Aliant, Telus, Virgin or Koodo customer in Atlantic Canada that’s currently experiencing wireless issues? Let us know in the comment section.

Image credit: Canadianoutages.com

Source: Bell Aliant Via: CBC

