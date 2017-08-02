Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series gets a new star-studded trailer

Carpool Karaoke: The Series will launch on the premium Apple Music service on Tuesday, August 8th at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.
To celebrate, Apple has released a new trailer highlighting some of the stars that will appear on the show.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series is based off the popular segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which has the British comedian and other guest celebrities singing along to hit songs while driving. Some of the big names who will appear in the series include Ariana Grande, LeBron James, Metallica, Miley Cyrus and more. The August 8th premiere will feature Will Smith and James Corden, with new episodes debuting every Tuesday afterwards.
Apple Music costs $10/month CAD for an individual membership or $14,99/month for a family membership that can be shared between six people. Additionally, another option was added last month, allowing individuals to sign up for a one year membership which costs $100 — a savings of $20 when compared to paying monthly. Finally, students are eligible for $4.99/month pricing.
Comments