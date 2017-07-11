News
Canadian carriers waive overage fees to help subscribers impacted by B.C. wildfires

Jul 11, 2017

10:38 AM EDT

Firefighting helicopter

As they’ve done during past natural disasters, Canada’s carriers are waiving overage fees to help those customers impacted by the recent wildfires in British Columbia.

For anyone that was forced to evacuate their home, Rogers, Fido, Telus and Koodo say all domestic voice, text and data overages are waived until July 21st.

Bell, on the other hand, is asking customers to donate $10 to the Canadian Red Cross by texting “FIRES” to 45678. The carrier notes subscribers can also donate by visiting redcross.ca.

According to The Globe and Mailmore than 230 fires are burning across the province with some 400 kilometres already devastated by the uncontrolled blazes. Since the fires started, more than 14,000 people across the province have been forced to evacuate their homes.

The wildfires come just one year after the devastating wildfires that ruined much of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Update – July 17: Rogers has announced that it has extended the date for those impacted by the wildfires in British Columbia, noting it is waiving domestic voice/text/data overages until July 28th. In addition, Rogers has also increased its financial support to $50,000 for relief efforts.

Update – July 21: Both Telus and Koodo Mobile have extended the kindness and waived overages until July 31st.

Image credit: Flickr — Brad Bethell.

Source: Bell, Rogers, Fido, Telus, Koodo

Comments

  • Jason

    Remember people when you donate money do it through the actual company not a third party, third parties will take a percent of what you donate

  • heynow00

    It also says the same ‘text fires to 45678’ to donate on Rogers website, so I think that’s red cross related and not Bell related.

  • monkeymo

    Telus was doing this more than a week ago but yet its only be reported cause Rogers the eastern of the big three finally decided to do so???? Not to mention all Telus employees right now who donate towards the fire relief efforts are being matched dollar for dollar by Telus Corp. Just saying you should probably get the best parts of the story if you are going to report on it.

