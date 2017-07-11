Canadian carriers waive overage fees to help subscribers impacted by B.C. wildfires

As they’ve done during past natural disasters, Canada’s carriers are waiving overage fees to help those customers impacted by the recent wildfires in British Columbia.
For anyone that was forced to evacuate their home, Rogers, Fido, Telus and Koodo say all domestic voice, text and data overages are waived until July 21st.
Bell, on the other hand, is asking customers to donate $10 to the Canadian Red Cross by texting “FIRES” to 45678. The carrier notes subscribers can also donate by visiting redcross.ca.
According to The Globe and Mail, more than 230 fires are burning across the province with some 400 kilometres already devastated by the uncontrolled blazes. Since the fires started, more than 14,000 people across the province have been forced to evacuate their homes.
The wildfires come just one year after the devastating wildfires that ruined much of Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Update – July 17: Rogers has announced that it has extended the date for those impacted by the wildfires in British Columbia, noting it is waiving domestic voice/text/data overages until July 28th. In addition, Rogers has also increased its financial support to $50,000 for relief efforts.
Update – July 21: Both Telus and Koodo Mobile have extended the kindness and waived overages until July 31st.
Since almost all of the affected BC communities remain evacuated, we've extended this offer to waive overages until July 31st. #BCWildfire
— Koodo (@koodo) July 21, 2017
We're waiving domestic overages for customers evacuated due to #BCwildfires until July 31 (extended from July 21). Please stay safe! pic.twitter.com/TFpaB4TnK1
— TELUS (@TELUS) July 20, 2017
Image credit: Flickr — Brad Bethell.
