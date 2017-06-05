News
Poll: Where should fingerprint sensors be placed on smartphones?

Jun 5, 2017

fingerprint

More and more smartphone manufacturers are beginning to place the fingerprint sensor on either the back of the smartphone or its side, forgoing the traditional front placement of the biometric scanner.

New rumours are popping up that Apple will join the likes of Samsung and Google in terms of fingerprint sensor placement by embedding it on the back of the device.

We’re curious where do you prefer the sensor? Are you a fan of the fingerprint scanner being located on the front, side, or the back of your device?

Let us know in the poll below. Also, let us know if the placement would make or break your purchase decision in the comments.

Comments

  • Stephen_81

    Placement will not make or break my decision. But I prefer it on the back, ever since the LG G3. Though I must say it was owning the iPhone 6S that made me actually use the finger print reader regularly, I used my Nexus 6p in conjunction with the iPhone6S and while the iPhone had better responsiveness, the Nexus Placement was better. I now am using a BlackBerry KEYone along side the Nexus and I am frustrated by the front placement, unlocking the KEYone feels like a chore. The finger print sensor is fantastic, but the placement is just to low on the device.

    • It’s Me

      It’ll come down to personal preference and perhaps size of hands, but I prefer the front. I interact with my phone using my thumb mostly, so I already have it gripped in a position to use it with my thumb. If it was on the back, one would have to use your finger, index I suppose for most people. Seems like that would mean having to re-adjust your grip after unlocking it, once you actually want to use it.

      I think as OEMs figure out how to get the sensor under the glass so they can include it on the front without bringing back a large bezel, you’ll seem them moving it back to the front. The back sees like it was just a way to get rid of the bezel, not the best position for most.

    • Stephen B Morris

      I think bigger phone sizes play a part in it as well. When I hold a large phone, my finger is already resting where the reader would be placed. I prefer the back personally. I don’t need to see it, it just needs to work.

    • It’s Me

      Size of hands maybe too. To keep my finger on the back of the phone while actually using it is uncomfortable. If I’m using my phone, I’m gripping it, which means holding it by the sides. I guess if my hands were smaller or the phone was a lot bigger to the point of needing to stretch to hold the sides, I’d keep a finger on the back too.

    • FlamesFan89

      I too am gripping my phone as I hold it, but only with three fingers, not all four. My index finger is behind the phone. That’s basically how I have always held my phone, whether it had a fingerprint sensor or not. I had the Galaxy S5, with the front sensor (and yes, the swiping sensor was terrible), but I found that I didn’t like the front sensor from a placement standpoint. It’s just not how I hold and use my phone I guess. The back sensor on my Pixel XL is a far better placement for me. My index finger is there naturally anyway, and when I pull my phone from my pocket, it is already unlocked, as my finger lands right on the sensor as I am grabbing the phone. I wouldn’t change the position, but that’s just my preference.

    • It’s Me

      Seems like it will continue to be a very subjective issue. Wonder how many people it’s a deal breaker for, one way or the other.

    • FlamesFan89

      I think if it is a dealbreaker for someone, that person needs to re-evaluate their priorities.

      But that’s like, you know, my opinion, man.

  • Jo

    On the spacebar! #KEYONE

    • Roger

      So… front.

  • Roger

    I don’t see why we can’t have both, front AND back?

    • It’s Me

      I’ll guess internal space. Sensors might be small but OEMs are fighting for every last micron of space inside it seems. A redundant sensor might not be worth cramming even more.

  • Ipse

    Front all the way….I usually unlock the phone while on the table just to quickly check an email, I don’t want to pick it up because of the sensor alone.
    I was disappointed that Samsung and Synaptics couldn’t get the ultrasonic sensor into S8….therefore I’m waiting for Note8 or S9.

    • thereasoner

      Android phones have smart lock so it doesn’t matter if it’s laying down.

  • fred

    On the front is more practical… but it makes the phone larger, so on the back end up most effective

  • PumaYaYa

    Front…so you can unlock while it’s face up without picking it up. Also when I have it mounted in my car it makes more sense.

    • Balls

      Use the smart unlock feature where the phone is connected to your car via Bluetooth as a trusted device and therefore does not have to be unlocked for the duration of your drive.

    • PumaYaYa

      Sometimes I’m in a rental car so that won’t work always. Also I don’t want other ppl to have the ability to unlock my phone.

  • Balls

    I adjusted to the rear facing much easier than expected. With that said it would be neat if one day we had the sensor (and front camera) within the screen itself.

  • jellmoo

    I think that the size and shape of the handset plays a big part. A rear scanner can feel natural, but can also be a pain to stretch to if the device is large. On the front is great if the device is on a table, but can be awkward of the device has poor weight distribution.

    I have a slight preference for the front, but it really isn’t a deal breaker unless it’s in an incredibly awkward position like on the S8.

  • Rimtu Kahn

    Side is the ideal location for the placement of the fingerprint sensor. I do not think anyone will disagree about the way they hold their phone at least initially as they start using it, if not most of the time continued afterwards, and that is on their palm with 4 fingers on one side and thumb on the other. This is the most natural position for the phone to be in when pulling out of pocket or initially when a user is getting ready to use. Even for 2 handed use initially the user has to start by using one hand to get ready, at which point the user is holding the phone on their palm as described. Therefore side is the best place to put it. The best location I’ve seen so far in terms of my usability is Sony Xperia z5 premium.

    For a similar one handed initial grip the next best location for the fingerprint sensor would be the rear where the index finger would reach.

    Front placement feels awkward where one has to change grip to unlock using fingerprint and then change back to natural grip.

    • Rimtu Kahn

      Another option I would suggest is having multiple finger print sensor option. Both side power button and rear, in this case allow some gesture recognition using the dedicated fingerprint sensor in the rear, e.g. scroll up, scroll down, next, previous and custom multi-gesture combo.

  • Alexander Cheney

    I chose the back…but the proper placement near the middle is the best. I have an S8+ and honestly don’t use the fingerprint sensor hardly at all. I had a Pixel XL and used it all the time so naturally. I would also prefer front…but under the glass…not on an actual button.

  • Smanny

    Out of all of them. I like Sony’s Xperia finger print scanners on the side the best. However the back would be the next best place for the finger print scanner. The reason why I say this is because for the vast majority of time that I am out and about. Both the side and back scanners mean that as soon as you pull the smartphone from you pocket. You hand and ultimately your finger placement is already good to go, and has already unlocked your smartphone by the time you pull it out. Whereas the front facing one scanner is at the bottom of the phone, so you have to pull it out and then place your finger to unlock the smartphone. To those that have mentioned that unlocking the smartphone while it’s on your desk. I say to those enable smart Lock using some kind of smart watch or other trusted Bluetooth device is the way to go. However smart Lock only works for Android.

    • Garrett Cooper

      I’d agree in theory, as I really liked the placement on my Sony Z5. However, because the button is narrow and thus, has less surface area, it wasn’t as accurate as the one on the back of my G5. That is why I chose rear, but both are great. I’m also not opposed to front, all I really care about is if it’s fast and accurate.

    • thereasoner

      Agreed, also on the front at the bottom is awkward to use one handed. The grip you have on the device is just so much better with it on the back or side, I’d rather not risk dropping my phone just to unlock it.

  • vn33

    I prefer the reader to be in the back. My Huawei Mate 9 has what to me a perfect finger print reader. Fast, responsive and right under my index key when I pick up the phone.

  • Arman

    Embedded in the screen is the best option, hope that becomes the standard in the future.

    • thereasoner

      I’m good with that so long as it isn’t confined to that awkward position on the lower front edge. It needs to be easy and much less awkward to reach one handed wherever it’s placed.

  • purdy44

    Where’s the option for no fingerprint reader?

  • thereasoner

    I only want to see it on the front of it’s under the display and not confined to the bottom making it awkward to use one handed.

  • Ernie

    I like were the finger print sensor is on my Nexus 6p is located. But the Samsungs placement on the Galaxy S8+ is plain out of place on the back by the camera!!!!

  • Ray

    I prefer side. If not side, one one the front and one on the back.

