Poll: Where should fingerprint sensors be placed on smartphones?

More and more smartphone manufacturers are beginning to place the fingerprint sensor on either the back of the smartphone or its side, forgoing the traditional front placement of the biometric scanner.
New rumours are popping up that Apple will join the likes of Samsung and Google in terms of fingerprint sensor placement by embedding it on the back of the device.
We’re curious where do you prefer the sensor? Are you a fan of the fingerprint scanner being located on the front, side, or the back of your device?
Let us know in the poll below. Also, let us know if the placement would make or break your purchase decision in the comments.
