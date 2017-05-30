News
Here are the Essential Phone's specs

May 30, 2017

10:31 AM EDT

9 comments

Essential Phone

Andy Rubin’s Essential company has unveiled its first devices, the Essential phone (PH-1) and the Essential Home.

Specs-wise the Essential Phone is a technical powerhouse. Similarly sized to the Samsung Galaxy S8, the device is 5.71-inches, features a minimal bezel, and includes Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone’s body features a unique design that makes it stand out when compared to the HTC U11, LG G6 and Galaxy S8. The Essential smartphone also includes modularity like the Moto Z.

What you may notice from the specs is that the Essential Phone is lacking a headphone jack, any note of it being waterproof or dust resistant, and it doesn’t feature a microSD slot. However, the device does include a titanium frame that should protect from falls that could be fatal to other smartphones.

The Essential company also unveiled its Essential Home device, a voice-activated speaker similar to Amazon’s Echo Show. The Essential Home features its own Ambient OS and has the ability to connect with other IoT products in your household.

Comments

  • Kitty Burgers

    I don’t think anyone want’s to go to a cocktail party with the “wrong” brand of phone.

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    Rear FPS? Fail.

    • ChicO85T

      Please elaborate on how this is a fail, majority of android phones have rear fps

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Exactly, they’re trying to distance themselves from the competition. Why copy then?

  • Balls O’Steele

    Tiny battery. Fail.

  • Balls O’Steele

    Not waterproof. Fail.

  • Balls O’Steele

    No wireless charging. Fail.

  • h2oflyer

    Titanium frame is nothing more than marketing hype. Has nothing to do with drop protection unless the frame protrudes around the edges to act as a bumper.

    Titanium frame will be lighter and stiffer than milled aluminum and depending on design could be more bend resistant for those that carry their phone in their right rear pants pocket.

