Here are the Essential Phone’s specs

Andy Rubin’s Essential company has unveiled its first devices, the Essential phone (PH-1) and the Essential Home.
Specs-wise the Essential Phone is a technical powerhouse. Similarly sized to the Samsung Galaxy S8, the device is 5.71-inches, features a minimal bezel, and includes Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone’s body features a unique design that makes it stand out when compared to the HTC U11, LG G6 and Galaxy S8. The Essential smartphone also includes modularity like the Moto Z.
What you may notice from the specs is that the Essential Phone is lacking a headphone jack, any note of it being waterproof or dust resistant, and it doesn’t feature a microSD slot. However, the device does include a titanium frame that should protect from falls that could be fatal to other smartphones.
The Essential company also unveiled its Essential Home device, a voice-activated speaker similar to Amazon’s Echo Show. The Essential Home features its own Ambient OS and has the ability to connect with other IoT products in your household.
