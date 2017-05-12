News
Google Home appears on Staples Canada website for $179

May 12, 2017

3:30 PM EDT

19 comments

Google HOme Staples listing

Someone at Staples Canada is really excited to get their hands on Google Home.

On Friday, the office supply retailer updated its online e-commerce store to add Google Home to its list of offerings. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean Canadian consumers can buy the device; Staples says Home is out of stock both online and at its many retail locations across the country, likely confirming that the listing is a placeholder. Google, it should be noted, has yet to officially announce when Home will come to Canada.

Staples lists Home at $179, which amounts to a direct conversion of the device’s $129 USD price.

When asked to comment on the listing, a spokesperson for Google said, “Google Home is currently not available in Canada.” It’s possible that Google could announce additional Home availability during its 2017 I/O developers conference next week.

It’s possible that Google could announce additional Home availability during its 2017 I/O developers conference next week.

Correction: a previous version of this article said Google Home is priced at $114 in the U.S. While the device can be found for as low as $114, its MSRP is $129.

Source: Staples

(Thanks Jimmy!)

Comments

  • Actually, that $179 CAD is the correct conversion from USD, that $114 USD price for Google Home is a temporary sale price for Mother’s Day, then it will go back up to $129 USD which when converted to CAD is $179

    • Eluder

      Thank you! Seems like a lot of people are making a lot of mistakes related to conversion and US pricing on MS these past few weeks.

    • Igor Bonifacic

      Noted!

  • Jake Peters

    I absolutely love my Google Home. I picked up mine from B&H around Christmas for $99 USD, with free shipping.

    • Beebs

      I picked up two echo dots from B&H for $99 USD, with free shipping

    • kyca

      your in the US right? They don’t ship the Echo to canada.

    • Syaz

      Actually, B&H was shipping it for free to Canada during the holidays… the $99 USD pricing held true and there was no extra fee. I missed my chance, but have a friend who got one for this price.

  • Alexander Cheney

    I love my home. I’ve had it for a few months now. I live on the border so just drove over to Walmart and got one. I’ll be happy when it launches in Canada though so we will get the multi user support they have in the US.

  • Actionable Conclusion

    If people want a Google Home or an Amazon Echo they better get used to the idea it’s probably never coming to Canada and that’s in large part because of the ridiculous language laws in this country that make it impossible to sell something that isn’t fully bilingual.
    Otherwise there is a high possibility this would’ve been sold here over 2 years ago. Google promised to release the Home in Canada and its already mid-May with no indication that’ll ever happen.
    Sometimes living in this country sucks.

    • They didn’t give a specific release window for Google Home in Canada, other than “sometime in 2017” and I know that not all Google products come to Canada like a majority of Chromebooks (such as the Chromebook Pixel), but at least Google WiFi came fairly quick to Canada (like 4 months after the US) and I’m sure we’ll hear something at Google I/O 2017, about wide release of Google Home and improvements they’re making

    • kyca

      i completely agree. But its on its way. I saw in a few weeks an announcement from Google. But yeah, it feels like we are in a foreign country and we always get products well later on.

    • Russ

      I don’t speak French, but I don’t think it’s ridiculous for a product to have to support both of our official languages in order to be sold in Canada. As much as I want Google Home to be sold in Canada, not getting the latest tech toys is an extremely first-world problem.

  • kyca

    I do not see it on staples..stop with the hype.

    and as for the Canadian laws…yeah its ridiculous. I can give you a list of people who really give a damn about french. The fact that you guys “Mobilesyrup” like these fabricated things then in fine print indicate its not real……seriously. you guys are to much.

    • Josh Brown

      Take a chill pill. The site is about tech news and speculation. Google already confirmed it would come here. It will probably be launched in the next few weeks.

    • Cornfed710

      Did I miss something about French in the article?

    • Russ

      I think that many (not necessarily all) of the people who live in Quebec, many people in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and many of the people in Western Canada who took their French classes seriously would give a damn about it.

      I don’t speak French very well, but we’re still a bilingual country and have been for a long time. Just because it doesn’t matter to you or me doesn’t mean that we can pretend it’s not reality.

  • Steve Plourde

    I bought my Google Home on Amazon and It work very well! ????

    And I’m living in Quebec!

