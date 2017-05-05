News
Nokia’s nostalgic 3310 is ‘now shipping,’ according to the company’s Twitter account

May 5, 2017

12:05 PM EDT

13 comments

Nokia 3310

Nokia’s Twitter page announced today that the Nokia 3310 is “now shipping.”

Nokia, however, doesn’t reveal any other information regarding the availability of the 3310 and neither does the company’s website. Furthermore, signing up to receive a notification about the device’s availability doesn’t result in an alert.

Even though Nokia says our 17-year wait for the 3310 is over, it appears Canadians may have to hold on a bit longer. No Canadian carrier has updated their website to include the new Nokia device and the 3310 can’t be ordered through Amazon.ca either.

According to phoneArena, U.K. retailer Clove technology started doing pre-orders for the device today and Nokia has confirmed that retailers will sell the device. This means that Canadian retailers should be able to give us further information about the 3310 in the near future.

Nokia has also confirmed that its three other upcoming smartphones — the 5, 3 and 6 — will be out within the next two months.

Considering we’re already in May, it means Nokia’s new smartphones are set to release very soon. HMD Global, the company that purchased the Nokia brand, released the 6 in China back in January.

Those who don’t want to wait can purchase the global version of the 5.5-inch smartphone through Amazon.ca for $569.

Source: Nokia 

Comments

  • I think there was a typo in the pricing. Seems to be over $150 CAD.

  • Hello Moto ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    It’s pretty pointless getting the global versions of their smartphones. The global versions barely support any Canadian LTE bands. And the Nokia 3310 only supports 2G on Rogers which is shutting down soon.

  • Adam

    But does it come with Snake?

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    After Nintendo now everyone wants to re-release their old junk at modern prices. Next up Motorola Startac 2017

    • JoMore

      Man, you’re right! NES was released at $199 USD which would be close to $500 in “modern prices” as you put it. The Classic they released is $59 USD soooo….. You’re upset they released a nostalgic piece of hardware and it sold out?
      (Kept both in USD for comparison)

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Hey wow, here’s a cookie!

    • JoMore

      Awww is the little muffin upset?

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      Cookie for troll?

    • JoMore

      You really can’t fix stupid! Hahaha

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      It was you that the name was created for… And you keep proving it! Congrats. Have a cookie.

    • JoMore

      Hahaha keep up with the old I know you are but what am I

  • dirtyKIMCHI

    This is a GSM 900/1800 only device, it is not compatible with any Canadian carriers. Not unlike the original Nokia 3310.

