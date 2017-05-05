Nokia’s nostalgic 3310 is ‘now shipping,’ according to the company’s Twitter account

Nokia’s Twitter page announced today that the Nokia 3310 is “now shipping.”
Nokia, however, doesn’t reveal any other information regarding the availability of the 3310 and neither does the company’s website. Furthermore, signing up to receive a notification about the device’s availability doesn’t result in an alert.
Even though Nokia says our 17-year wait for the 3310 is over, it appears Canadians may have to hold on a bit longer. No Canadian carrier has updated their website to include the new Nokia device and the 3310 can’t be ordered through Amazon.ca either.
According to phoneArena, U.K. retailer Clove technology started doing pre-orders for the device today and Nokia has confirmed that retailers will sell the device. This means that Canadian retailers should be able to give us further information about the 3310 in the near future.
Nokia has also confirmed that its three other upcoming smartphones — the 5, 3 and 6 — will be out within the next two months.
Considering we’re already in May, it means Nokia’s new smartphones are set to release very soon. HMD Global, the company that purchased the Nokia brand, released the 6 in China back in January.
Those who don’t want to wait can purchase the global version of the 5.5-inch smartphone through Amazon.ca for $569.
